15 July 2025 Build 19222979 Edited 15 July 2025 – 00:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Here's what's changed:

1. Fixed shadows on splash screen text.
2. Added main menu animations.
3. Added non-information loading screens.
4. Added three new ClopPad images for Christine.
5. ClopPad posts with more than one image will now randomise every time the post is clicked on.
6. Added Crystal's second opening image.

