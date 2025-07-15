Here's what's changed:
1. Fixed shadows on splash screen text.
2. Added main menu animations.
3. Added non-information loading screens.
4. Added three new ClopPad images for Christine.
5. ClopPad posts with more than one image will now randomise every time the post is clicked on.
6. Added Crystal's second opening image.
Town Girls 0.5.3.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update