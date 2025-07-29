Hello Guardians!

We’ve been hard at work on fixing disconnection issues that have been affecting some Sunderfolk players, and we’re excited to have a fix for our Guardians.

Hotfix 1.4.1

Fixed an issue where some players would experience frequent disconnections between the Sunderfolk main screen and phone controller app. This particular issue was caused by some firewalls dropping a required server connection due to limited network activity over the connection. This disconnect would most likely have been experienced while playing remotely over the Internet. The game now handles this situation better.



Please note, this hotfix may not prevent every possible network disconnection issue, and we always appreciate your feedback and reports for finding and squashing bugs.

Thank you!