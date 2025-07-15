 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19222805 Edited 15 July 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Cloud saves work
  • Mother should not enter boss fights
  • Palmatyr WILL leave the room after defeated.
  • You cannot leave the room mid boss fight
  • Exorcisms don't cause game to crash
  • Feeding hand slightly tweaked

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3259702
