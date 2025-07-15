- Cloud saves work
- Mother should not enter boss fights
- Palmatyr WILL leave the room after defeated.
- You cannot leave the room mid boss fight
- Exorcisms don't cause game to crash
- Feeding hand slightly tweaked
Patch notes for 1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
