Thank you to everyone who’s shared feedback with us!

We’re currently working on a larger patch focused on improving onboarding and better communicating core mechanics — it’s scheduled for later this week.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to release small hotfixes like this one to address urgent issues as they come up.

Changes in this hotfix:

Increased healing from Heal Regen pickups. Elite enemies now have a 50% chance to drop Heal Regen on death — guaranteed if they are Terminated. This is a quick survivability boost, especially for early runs, with more adjustments planned in the upcoming patches. Fixed a bug where players could only switch powers assigned to the Q key.

Thanks again for your patience!