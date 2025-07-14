Thank you to everyone who’s shared feedback with us!
We’re currently working on a larger patch focused on improving onboarding and better communicating core mechanics — it’s scheduled for later this week.
In the meantime, we’ll continue to release small hotfixes like this one to address urgent issues as they come up.
Changes in this hotfix:
Increased healing from Heal Regen pickups. Elite enemies now have a 50% chance to drop Heal Regen on death — guaranteed if they are Terminated. This is a quick survivability boost, especially for early runs, with more adjustments planned in the upcoming patches.
Fixed a bug where players could only switch powers assigned to the Q key.
Thanks again for your patience!
Changed files in this update