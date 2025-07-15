While many of you were already enjoying the new features, here's the full list of changes included in version 0.0.60:
Bugfixes:
@Piero: Fixed Italian translations
@Alberto: UI adjustments and fixes
Staff and offers reset properly after resigning
@Foni: Fixed creation/modification date conflicts in databases
@TONI: Fixed tactics issue in last league match
@TONI: Sales now correctly added to club funds
New Features:
@Kim Ross: Player search by name
Cup notifications added
Save game deletion now asks for confirmation
@Balaguer: Calendar now shows played match results
@eboke: Cancel search option for players or youth
@eboke: Secretary added as shortcut in main menu
@eboke: Kit number changes restricted to pre-season
@eboke: National cup results added to results screen
Thanks for your support and feedback — more to come soon!
Changed files in this update