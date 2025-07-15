 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19222605 Edited 15 July 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While many of you were already enjoying the new features, here's the full list of changes included in version 0.0.60:

Bugfixes:

  • @Piero: Fixed Italian translations

  • @Alberto: UI adjustments and fixes

  • Staff and offers reset properly after resigning

  • @Foni: Fixed creation/modification date conflicts in databases

  • @TONI: Fixed tactics issue in last league match

  • @TONI: Sales now correctly added to club funds

New Features:

  • @Kim Ross: Player search by name

  • Cup notifications added

  • Save game deletion now asks for confirmation

  • @Balaguer: Calendar now shows played match results

  • @eboke: Cancel search option for players or youth

  • @eboke: Secretary added as shortcut in main menu

  • @eboke: Kit number changes restricted to pre-season

  • @eboke: National cup results added to results screen

Thanks for your support and feedback — more to come soon!

