While many of you were already enjoying the new features, here's the full list of changes included in version 0.0.60:

Bugfixes:

@Piero: Fixed Italian translations

@Alberto: UI adjustments and fixes

Staff and offers reset properly after resigning

@Foni: Fixed creation/modification date conflicts in databases

@TONI: Fixed tactics issue in last league match

@TONI: Sales now correctly added to club funds

New Features:

@Kim Ross: Player search by name

Cup notifications added

Save game deletion now asks for confirmation

@Balaguer: Calendar now shows played match results

@eboke: Cancel search option for players or youth

@eboke: Secretary added as shortcut in main menu

@eboke: Kit number changes restricted to pre-season

@eboke: National cup results added to results screen

Thanks for your support and feedback — more to come soon!