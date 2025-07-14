- if you use a gamepad, then switch to a mouse, the gamepad cursor will disappear now
- on-screen keyboard if entering text via a gamepad implemented
- multiple gamepads supported (so you can switch mid-game)
- game launches in full-screen mode on Steam Deck
- other miscellaneous improvements
v1.42.00 - Gamepad + Steam Deck improvements
