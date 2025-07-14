 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19222567 Edited 14 July 2025 – 23:34:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- if you use a gamepad, then switch to a mouse, the gamepad cursor will disappear now
- on-screen keyboard if entering text via a gamepad implemented
- multiple gamepads supported (so you can switch mid-game)
- game launches in full-screen mode on Steam Deck
- other miscellaneous improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows Kemono Mahjong Content Depot 1508431
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1508432
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link