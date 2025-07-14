 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19222527
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with older gamepads
  • You should no longer be able to get "stuck" due to traffic in the NE corner of New Orleans

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1699032
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1699033
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1699034
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1699035
  • Loading history…
