Quick Save/Quick Load

Several players have requested this over the coarse of this Early Access period, and I finally got around to starting it. There are some important limitations to keep in mind. Right now it does not have any controller button, but you can use the F5 key to perform a quick save, and F8 to do a quick load, once you have loaded the game from a save slot.





I am a little nervous as adding a feature like this may introduce unexpected bugs. So let me know if you encounter any problems.

Also, it does not work with Roguelike Mode, since that only allows you to save the game on exit.

For people using a controller, if you use Steam Input, you can assign a button to the F5 key and another one to F8. If you are using the built in controller interface ... I pity you. It is not very good, and I feel like I may have to cut it before the full release due to weird bugs. I will have a look at it again tomorrow to see if it can be salvaged.

Exit Encounter and Obstacle Menu

Now you can press ESC to exit a non-hostile encounter or an obstacle (door) menu. No need to navigate through all those nasty buttons. But for hostile encounters you still have to finish them before you can exit the menu.

Map Marker

Now if you are in a dungeon, you have a custom map marker that you can set, and reset by pressing the space bar (only when you are looking at the map, and only 1 marker can exist at a time). I hope this is helpful for you dungeon delvers. Use it wisely!



Other Stuff

I added an ambient cave sound to the whole game, since it all takes place in the underworld.



Controller Interface

This is some bigger changes than I was really planning on in this last week to be honest, but I think it's good because I realized how poorly designed my controller interface is right now. It would be good to know how many of you are using the built in controller interface, vs. Steam Input. I believe Steam Deck users would use Steam Input by default, but I am not 100% sure.