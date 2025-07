A World of Keflings is available now!

It's finally happenized! Build expansive kingdoms, meet quirky characters, and work together with your friends. A world of tiny Keflings and big adventures awaits!

Need help, or want to stay up-to-date on Keflings news? We'd love to hear from you! Join the official NinjaBee Discord server at https://discord.gg/6mgCuGsNWA to chat with us and get the latest updates.