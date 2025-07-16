Attention Officers,



We are continuously monitoring your bug reports. Please report any bugs you find into our official Ready or Not Discord, using the bug report channels! There they can be structured and collected in one place so we can most effectively deal with them: Ready or Not Bug Reports

For our first hotfix we will be targeting one of our known issues, a VOIP related crash which has been plaguing our singleplayer game modes, as we continue to work on our first larger patch for the Los Sueños Stories update, which already numbers over a hundred fixes for various issues. These include fixes for our blood decals appearing instantly rather than slowly appearing to soak in, improvements to SWAT locomotion animations and general VOIP fixes, among many others.

In addition to this, we're finalizing another hotfix and targeting a fix for:

Fixing legacy save file scores not appearing on the mission selection screen (absolutely no data has been lost unless a player completely deleted their save data manually.)

Bug Fixes: