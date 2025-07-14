 Skip to content
14 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Commander,

The latest update has been released: Release v1.0.2a - Lantern of Ash

This update brings us the B variant of the Light Destroyer hull class, a prototype warship known as the Lantern of Ash. This new ship variant comes equipped with an Imperial Centurion, an Inferno Fougasse, a newly improved Bio-Regenerator module, and a suite of supporting equipment designed to maximize the module's effectiveness.

In addition to the new ship, we've included a few minor stability and bug fixes, plus one tweak to Major Threats: they now contribute to your score and will be displayed properly in the end game stats screen as well as the Archives menu. (Note: Archives entries for Major Threats from runs prior to this patch will appear as “Unknown.”)

Version Number: Release 1.0.2a

Content

  • New ship: Light Destroyer B

Stability

  • Fixed crash when attempting to place weapon in weapon slot without a weapons system installed

Gameplay

  • Defeating Major Threats grants bonus score

  • Bio-Regenerator module now affects all friendly crew aboard ship

  • Fixed minor issues in boss difficulty scaling across higher Torments

Visual

  • Fixed duplicate hull destruction part in Light Destroyer A

UI

  • Fixed tooltip display bugs in ship list menu

  • Prevent Additional Equipment tooltip from appearing in ship list menu

Text

  • Fixed typo in Imperial C lore text

  • Fixed typo in Bloated Reagents lore text

  • Fixed typo in Seraphic Resonators lore text

