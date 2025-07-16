Added cyborg to bag icons.

Cyborg no longer gains heat while under the effects of Tidal Flow.

Fixed Physical wall not taking damage from enemies.

Fixed Flamethrower not deactivating when using another ability or placing a defense.

Changed minimum required level of Cyborg's abilities/defenses.

Fixed Plasma Burst shard description

Fix for the Cyborg hypno bundle not unlocking for players that already own the hypno bundle.

Fixed Corrupted King Aquarion not taking damage from some Cyborg abilities.