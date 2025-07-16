 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19222156
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Added cyborg to bag icons.

  • Cyborg no longer gains heat while under the effects of Tidal Flow.

  • Fixed Physical wall not taking damage from enemies.

  • Fixed Flamethrower not deactivating when using another ability or placing a defense.

  • Changed minimum required level of Cyborg's abilities/defenses.

  • Fixed Plasma Burst shard description

  • Fix for the Cyborg hypno bundle not unlocking for players that already own the hypno bundle.

  • Fixed Corrupted King Aquarion not taking damage from some Cyborg abilities.

  • Fixed an issue where players could kill the Harbinger using EV’s / Cyborg's hover to fly out of bounds and shoot him before the boss wave started.

For Etheria!

