ATLYSS 72025.a7 released.

- Buffed Restora values, and lowered the cast time for Restora.
- Slightly nerfed Curis values and slightly increased cooldown.
- Imbue has a longer cooldown, so it cannot be easily stacked. The cooldown is 2 seconds longer than the buff duration.
- Added a UI display icon for what dye your character is using on the equipment panel.
- Added Yellow and Purple dye to the game.
- Added consumable visual effects for when you use dyes.
- Brightened the starting clothes for Byrdles to better represent dyes, such as the black dye.
- Fixed dedicated vendor prices not working correctly. Example, Frankie selling a cape for 50 crowns, but ended up selling for 12 crowns instead.
- Increased the ground pound effect size for the Barknaughts.
- Added a stat re-adjustment for the King Golem enemies (Colossus and Valdur) for when they wake up, where it will attempt to scale the health on them appropriately.
