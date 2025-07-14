 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19222074
Update notes via Steam Community
ATLYSS 72025.a7 released.
Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.

  • Buffed Restora values, and lowered the cast time for Restora.
  • Slightly nerfed Curis values and slightly increased cooldown.
  • Imbue has a longer cooldown, so it cannot be easily stacked. The cooldown is 2 seconds longer than the buff duration.
  • Added a UI display icon for what dye your character is using on the equipment panel.
  • Added Yellow and Purple dye to the game.
  • Added consumable visual effects for when you use dyes.
  • Brightened the starting clothes for Byrdles to better represent dyes, such as the black dye.
  • Fixed dedicated vendor prices not working correctly. Example, Frankie selling a cape for 50 crowns, but ended up selling for 12 crowns instead.
  • Increased the ground pound effect size for the Barknaughts.
  • Added a stat re-adjustment for the King Golem enemies (Colossus and Valdur) for when they wake up, where it will attempt to scale the health on them appropriately.

Changed files in this update

