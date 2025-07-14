Hello Rattys!

An update is now available for Rat Climber, if you do not see it, please restart your steam client.



Zone Length Timers The Individual Levels UI will now also display the segment length for each zone (in yellow text) in addition to the standard overall split time (in blue)



Ex: If you beat zone one in 10 seconds, then you beat zone two in 30 seconds, your (blue) split time on zone two will be 30 seconds since that is the overall time since you began your run,

and your (yellow) segment length for zone two will be 20 seconds since that is only the time you spent in that specific zone.



This is useful if you want to submit a video to a speedrun website for individual level, but the video contains multiple zones. These new timers save the user/moderator from having to manually subtract times.



NOTE: The game uses centiseconds to calculate all times but it is not perfect so there will be cases where you might manually calculate your zone time and it is off by 1 or 2 centiseconds; this is expected. The game uses custom timer code in unreal that is affected ever so slightly by each individual user's framerate, code execution speed, and very tiny rounding stuff. If the game ever gets popular enough to where a few centiseconds are the difference between records, we will consider moving to external timing software, but for now, I think it is fine.



Cheese Tracking On the options menu, it will now keep track of which zones you have found cheese in or not.



1st Person FOV Increase In 1st person mode (T on keyboard / R3 on controllers (the right thumbstick pushed in button), the field of view has been increased to help you rat around better!



1440p Resolution There is now an option to set your resolution to 2560 x 1440 in the graphics menu. It will be buggy on 1920 monitors so use with caution if you are experimenting. Please report if this new resolution works correctly or not on people who have this size monitor (I do not so I am hoping it looks good)



Other All of the stairs in Egypt are now rat-sized! The Egyptians simply really loved their rodents



Bugfixes - Cheese counter will no longer go past 7/7 if your secret cheeses somehow respawns in your world and you collect them again.

- Pressing escape while viewing the customization menu will now properly close it.

- The sparkles on/off buttons should now work properly.



