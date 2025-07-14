- Fixed being able to keep playing after game overing in Ferret Rabbit Carrot
- Another undo-related bug in Fork Solitaire squashed
- Adjusted wording in Council of Secrets a bit
- Fixed hovering over cards not working right in Fork Solitaire
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- Fixed being able to keep playing after game overing in Ferret Rabbit Carrot
- Another undo-related bug in Fork Solitaire squashed
- Adjusted wording in Council of Secrets a bit
- Fixed hovering over cards not working right in Fork Solitaire
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update