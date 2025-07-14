 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19221961
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed being able to keep playing after game overing in Ferret Rabbit Carrot

​- Another undo-related bug in Fork Solitaire squashed

- Adjusted wording in Council of Secrets a bit

- Fixed hovering over cards not working right in Fork Solitaire

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3743222
