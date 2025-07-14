 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19221856 Edited 15 July 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, Kalia explorers!

I'm happy to bring you a new update for Kalia. Every fix and adjustment is made with great care to improve your experience within the Ruin.

This small update focuses on crucial enhancements:

Fixed: Issues where pumps remained directly activated.

Adjusted: The floating platforms for better adaptation to challenges.

Thank you immensely for your patience and continued support as I build Kalia. Your feedback is invaluable!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3038011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link