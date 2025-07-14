Hello, Kalia explorers!
I'm happy to bring you a new update for Kalia. Every fix and adjustment is made with great care to improve your experience within the Ruin.
This small update focuses on crucial enhancements:
Fixed: Issues where pumps remained directly activated.
Adjusted: The floating platforms for better adaptation to challenges.
Thank you immensely for your patience and continued support as I build Kalia. Your feedback is invaluable!
Essential Fixes and Adjustments
