Hello, Kalia explorers!



I'm happy to bring you a new update for Kalia. Every fix and adjustment is made with great care to improve your experience within the Ruin.



This small update focuses on crucial enhancements:



Fixed: Issues where pumps remained directly activated.



Adjusted: The floating platforms for better adaptation to challenges.



Thank you immensely for your patience and continued support as I build Kalia. Your feedback is invaluable!