Hey everyone,

We’re excited to announce that Demonbyte has been successfully ported to the newest version of the engine we use! This wasn’t just a routine upgrade—it’s packed with long-requested features, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and improvements that many players (and fellow devs from other engine-built games) have been asking for.

While this patch doesn’t include new content, it lays the groundwork for a much smoother and more customizable experience moving forward. Here’s what’s changed:

🚀 Major Engine Features Now Live in Demonbyte

Instant Resolution Switching — No more needing to restart the game just to apply resolution changes. Change it, and it sticks immediately. 🎉

Mouse Invert Options (X/Y) — For the rare few who like their controls spicy, we now support full mouse X and Y inversion options.

Improved Mouse Movement — Mouse input is now much more consistent and uses raw input for smoother camera control.

🧱 General Fixes & Polishes

Company Splash Screen Fixed — A minor issue, but it bugged a few of you (and us), so we knocked it out while we were under the hood.

Menu GUI Text Color Changed — Swapped the harsh yellow text back to white for improved readability and accessibility.

🛠 Compatibility & Save Support

All saves made in previous versions should be fully compatible.

Broken/crashing saves should now load properly without crashing.

✨ Additional Engine Enhancements

Per-map light baking into vertex colors (for performance with dense lighting).

Expanded keybind support (some bindings now properly save and persist).

⚙️ Performance Improvements

Faster entity collision/movement

Better handling of weapon sprites

Optimized decals, particles, and skyboxes

Reduced FPS drops

Better performance for sequences and logic

🧯 Massive Bug Squash

This engine update comes with dozens of bug fixes, including:

Weapon flickering with multiple lights

Resolution scaling/rendering issues

Projectiles phasing through enemies

Crash fixes related to saving, loading, models, and particles

Fixes for improperly saved scripted light/weapon settings

Muzzleflash, draw/holster, and weapon state syncing

Transparent particle rendering problems

Dozens of crash scenarios now handled gracefully

For the full list of tech-side fixes (and there’s a lot), join our Discord!

💬 Final Notes from Could Care Less

This update wasn’t about new content—it was about setting the foundation. Future patches will now benefit from a more stable, powerful, and player-friendly engine.

As always, thanks for playing Demonbyte. Your support keeps the chaos flowing.

— The Could Care Less Dev Team