14 July 2025 Build 19221839 Edited 15 July 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We’re excited to announce that Demonbyte has been successfully ported to the newest version of the engine we use! This wasn’t just a routine upgrade—it’s packed with long-requested features, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and improvements that many players (and fellow devs from other engine-built games) have been asking for.

While this patch doesn’t include new content, it lays the groundwork for a much smoother and more customizable experience moving forward. Here’s what’s changed:

🚀 Major Engine Features Now Live in Demonbyte

  • Instant Resolution Switching — No more needing to restart the game just to apply resolution changes. Change it, and it sticks immediately. 🎉

  • Mouse Invert Options (X/Y) — For the rare few who like their controls spicy, we now support full mouse X and Y inversion options.

  • Improved Mouse Movement — Mouse input is now much more consistent and uses raw input for smoother camera control.

🧱 General Fixes & Polishes

  • Company Splash Screen Fixed — A minor issue, but it bugged a few of you (and us), so we knocked it out while we were under the hood.

  • Menu GUI Text Color Changed — Swapped the harsh yellow text back to white for improved readability and accessibility.

🛠 Compatibility & Save Support

  • All saves made in previous versions should be fully compatible.

  • Broken/crashing saves should now load properly without crashing.

✨ Additional Engine Enhancements

  • Per-map light baking into vertex colors (for performance with dense lighting).

  • Expanded keybind support (some bindings now properly save and persist).

⚙️ Performance Improvements

  • Faster entity collision/movement

  • Better handling of weapon sprites

  • Optimized decals, particles, and skyboxes

  • Reduced FPS drops

  • Better performance for sequences and logic

🧯 Massive Bug Squash

This engine update comes with dozens of bug fixes, including:

  • Weapon flickering with multiple lights

  • Resolution scaling/rendering issues

  • Projectiles phasing through enemies

  • Crash fixes related to saving, loading, models, and particles

  • Fixes for improperly saved scripted light/weapon settings

  • Muzzleflash, draw/holster, and weapon state syncing

  • Transparent particle rendering problems

  • Dozens of crash scenarios now handled gracefully

For the full list of tech-side fixes (and there’s a lot), join our Discord!

💬 Final Notes from Could Care Less

This update wasn’t about new content—it was about setting the foundation. Future patches will now benefit from a more stable, powerful, and player-friendly engine.

As always, thanks for playing Demonbyte. Your support keeps the chaos flowing.

The Could Care Less Dev Team

