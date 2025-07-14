Hey everyone,
We’re excited to announce that Demonbyte has been successfully ported to the newest version of the engine we use! This wasn’t just a routine upgrade—it’s packed with long-requested features, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and improvements that many players (and fellow devs from other engine-built games) have been asking for.
While this patch doesn’t include new content, it lays the groundwork for a much smoother and more customizable experience moving forward. Here’s what’s changed:
🚀 Major Engine Features Now Live in Demonbyte
Instant Resolution Switching — No more needing to restart the game just to apply resolution changes. Change it, and it sticks immediately. 🎉
Mouse Invert Options (X/Y) — For the rare few who like their controls spicy, we now support full mouse X and Y inversion options.
Improved Mouse Movement — Mouse input is now much more consistent and uses raw input for smoother camera control.
🧱 General Fixes & Polishes
Company Splash Screen Fixed — A minor issue, but it bugged a few of you (and us), so we knocked it out while we were under the hood.
Menu GUI Text Color Changed — Swapped the harsh yellow text back to white for improved readability and accessibility.
🛠 Compatibility & Save Support
All saves made in previous versions should be fully compatible.
Broken/crashing saves should now load properly without crashing.
✨ Additional Engine Enhancements
Per-map light baking into vertex colors (for performance with dense lighting).
Expanded keybind support (some bindings now properly save and persist).
⚙️ Performance Improvements
Faster entity collision/movement
Better handling of weapon sprites
Optimized decals, particles, and skyboxes
Reduced FPS drops
Better performance for sequences and logic
🧯 Massive Bug Squash
This engine update comes with dozens of bug fixes, including:
Weapon flickering with multiple lights
Resolution scaling/rendering issues
Projectiles phasing through enemies
Crash fixes related to saving, loading, models, and particles
Fixes for improperly saved scripted light/weapon settings
Muzzleflash, draw/holster, and weapon state syncing
Transparent particle rendering problems
Dozens of crash scenarios now handled gracefully
For the full list of tech-side fixes (and there’s a lot), join our Discord!
💬 Final Notes from Could Care Less
This update wasn’t about new content—it was about setting the foundation. Future patches will now benefit from a more stable, powerful, and player-friendly engine.
As always, thanks for playing Demonbyte. Your support keeps the chaos flowing.
— The Could Care Less Dev Team
