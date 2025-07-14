Fixed a bug where taking a long, long time on a stage could cause it to not be marked as cleared.



After getting a popup like "you beat the game!" or "you solved all the puzzles" you'll now always be redirected to the stage select screen instead of the title screen.



You can no longer win if your last tile is on a cracked floor that cracks below you. Stephanie must make it safely out of the puzzle.



Fixed stage 4-4 "Not So Simple" being impossible to get the dev time in by fixing various issues relating to ice tiles.



Added more hints to certain stages (in particular, 2-11 "Tricky Trial")



Removed the "Shutdown" option from the options menu. Now you'll have to go to the pico8 menu to do this (sorry!)



Removed the 9 hour safeguard. If you play for more than 9 hours, the timers may stop working. But you're not gonna do that, right?



​🦊Howdy! We've posted an update to Blobun Mini which fixes some bugs and enhances the gameplay. Please don't find any more bugs because we're really out of room and had to take out some stuff (see below)Here's what was changed:Thank you everyone for checking out our game, and we're really glad people are enjoying it!