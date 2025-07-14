 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19221795 Edited 14 July 2025 – 21:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixing a niche crash as well as some more improvements and fixes.

Improvements

  • The boss of Chapter 23 now has been standardized with the boss of Chapter 12 with the Aftershock+ skill.

  • One of the bosses from Chapter 25 has an edited portrait to differentiate them from a similar playable character, making it confusing to read through in their boss conversation. The bosses's names now have an indicator to differentiate them from players as well.

  • Increased the duration of the pause between Epilogues. You can still right click to skip each epilogue individually to get through them faster.

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that could happen in niche circumstances through the Combat Arts UI.

  • Fixed issue where Chapter 23 boss did not have an indicator for the Moon Blessing passive. Now sparkles in the dark like other dark elves.

  • Fixed issue where a gale leaf could disappear in Chapter 8 after defeating Mauve.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!

Changed files in this update

