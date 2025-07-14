Fixing a niche crash as well as some more improvements and fixes.

Improvements

The boss of Chapter 23 now has been standardized with the boss of Chapter 12 with the Aftershock+ skill.

One of the bosses from Chapter 25 has an edited portrait to differentiate them from a similar playable character, making it confusing to read through in their boss conversation. The bosses's names now have an indicator to differentiate them from players as well.

Increased the duration of the pause between Epilogues. You can still right click to skip each epilogue individually to get through them faster.

Fixes

Fixed a crash that could happen in niche circumstances through the Combat Arts UI.

Fixed issue where Chapter 23 boss did not have an indicator for the Moon Blessing passive. Now sparkles in the dark like other dark elves.

Fixed issue where a gale leaf could disappear in Chapter 8 after defeating Mauve.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!