- Fixed a bug related to arkanite crystal auto-generation

- NOTE!! This update will rotate existing bookcases by one rotation. This update also contains some incremental updates to the Bookcase (decoratiions > misc); this is preparatory work to the bigger 'Helper Objects' update that will add a new class of buildable objects that will improve the efficiency of any relevant objects near it (toolchests for crafting stations, some for cooking, training, beds, etc). It will already affect the efficiency but I will be adding more information about it in the UI.

- Some performance optimizations

