 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19221793 Edited 15 July 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug related to arkanite crystal auto-generation
- NOTE!! This update will rotate existing bookcases by one rotation. This update also contains some incremental updates to the Bookcase (decoratiions > misc); this is preparatory work to the bigger 'Helper Objects' update that will add a new class of buildable objects that will improve the efficiency of any relevant objects near it (toolchests for crafting stations, some for cooking, training, beds, etc). It will already affect the efficiency but I will be adding more information about it in the UI.
- Some performance optimizations

Changed files in this update

Depot 2073221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link