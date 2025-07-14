 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19221787 Edited 15 July 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Storyboarding

  • Scripts now have access to the maps metadata.


User Interface

  • Reworked how background videos/storyboards work.
  • Background videos can now play in the main menu and multiplayer lobbies. (REQUIRES supporter)


Other

  • Fixed the file selector on linux. [@Warp9000]
  • Server config (Assets url, website url, etc) now gets pulled on startup.
  • Implement an "offline" mode when config fetch fails.
  • Entering offset setup or disconnecting in a multi match slows the music down instead of suddenly stopping.
  • Storyboard elements now get sorted when saving.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3440101
Linux 64-bit Depot 3440102
