Storyboarding
- Scripts now have access to the maps metadata.
User Interface
- Reworked how background videos/storyboards work.
- Background videos can now play in the main menu and multiplayer lobbies. (REQUIRES supporter)
Other
- Fixed the file selector on linux. [@Warp9000]
- Server config (Assets url, website url, etc) now gets pulled on startup.
- Implement an "offline" mode when config fetch fails.
- Entering offset setup or disconnecting in a multi match slows the music down instead of suddenly stopping.
- Storyboard elements now get sorted when saving.
