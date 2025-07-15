Added Katana Block Mechanic: You are now able to block enemy attacks using the Katana. When wielding it, it replaces the aim function (for ranged weapons) to a block function. You can initiate a block at any point, even mid-swing. You will also be able to launch an attack while blocking at any point and cancel the block itself. This allows players to be able to attack and block in a timely manner when engaging in combat. You will still receive a minimal amount of damage while blocking as to ensure this mechanic cannot be abused too much.



Added AIM / BLOCK to the key-binding list. (Somehow I forgot to add it.)



Tweaked some of the health values for the enemies. This should reduce making enemy encounters feel too long-winded.



The demo has been updated to reflect the new changes from the past two patches.



Hi everyone, I've released another patch/update to the game, including the ability to block enemy attacks with the Katana. I've been listening to some of the requests for this feature. I've tested the mechanic itself and I think it's a welcome addition. I've also reduced some of the enemy health, so encounters should feel more meaningful and less like a drag. These changes have been possible thanks to player feedback. Please let me know what you guys think about the changes! I might still have to tweak some values and try to refine the mechanic some more.I'm also looking into enemies being able to break/cancel your block but for now, at least, players are able to avoid taking damage during encounters.Thank you!Joure