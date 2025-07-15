- Added Katana Block Mechanic: You are now able to block enemy attacks using the Katana. When wielding it, it replaces the aim function (for ranged weapons) to a block function. You can initiate a block at any point, even mid-swing. You will also be able to launch an attack while blocking at any point and cancel the block itself. This allows players to be able to attack and block in a timely manner when engaging in combat. You will still receive a minimal amount of damage while blocking as to ensure this mechanic cannot be abused too much.
- Added AIM / BLOCK to the key-binding list. (Somehow I forgot to add it.)
- Tweaked some of the health values for the enemies. This should reduce making enemy encounters feel too long-winded.
- The demo has been updated to reflect the new changes from the past two patches.
I'm also looking into enemies being able to break/cancel your block but for now, at least, players are able to avoid taking damage during encounters.
Thank you!
Joure
