Hello again starchasers! Been a bit, hasn't it? Lot of bug reports piling up. Unfortunately for you and me, these past two weeks have been spent moving halfway across the country and then waiting for my actual work materials and computer to arrive, so I haven't been able to address the various issues and softlocks introduced with Color Out In Space. The real funny part is none of those issues ended up being related to the new content at all, but stuff that hadn't even been touched. Weird.

Anyway, everyone and every cat is all settled in now in our new place, which means I can get back to work.

Our next big milestone update is the 1.0 release, which is multiplayer and such, but that's a ways out (since it'll need a lot of testing). For now, we've got a few smaller patches tidying things up here and there, as well as adding things like missing news stories, ambient NPCs, optimizations and more mod support.

This current update is a pretty small one, mostly focusing on all those bugfixes, but we do have a few new bits like giving the Chunidale Racetrack a unique interior for its racing bays.

Changelog is as follows:





NEW FEATURES

The Chunidale Racetrack’s racing bay now has a custom interior and the relevant NPCs have custom icons.

Ship customization now has a new icon.

Added news stories to some stations, mostly Ast ones.

CHANGES AND REBALANCES

Added some missing UI sounds to books and stuff.

Adjusted the hitbox of the boss in Gone Adrift.

Adjusted formation points on fighters to prevent bumpage during following.

Rebalanced some parts of the Darkon Entity, turning down some aspects of it in exchange for higher damage output, as well as restricting some of your ability to escape and find it. You will die. God is not happy. God is never happy, why would he be?



FIXES

Fixed traders and shipdealers being mismatched and not working.

Fixed pink-headed Macrovari throughout the galaxy.

Fixed softlocks during Operation: Discipline.

Fixed typos in the main quest journal.

Fixed issue where the Veiler Tollway wasn’t selectable.

Fixed issue where custom ship names wouldn’t save.

Fixed issue where Mel Perash didn’t have a quest available icon.

Fixed saving issue related to cockpit dyes.

Fixed badly rotated Macrovari fighter icon.

Fixed weapon grouping issue when cycling weapon groups.

Fixed various overlapping NPCs on stations.

Fixed various description and dialogue typos.

Fixed UI sizing errors on the quest diaogue screen.

Fixed issue with campaign records unlocking too early.

Fixed issue with cockpit decoration where some items could be placed down that would cause problems, these items were meant to be house-side exclusive (IE service stations and such).

Fixed some quest graphical issues.



















