Changelog 0.8.4
Added
- Added cocaine, morphine and heroin brick
- Added anti-personnel Landmine
- Added seed bag which can be crafted from hemp fabric
- Added stamina system (decreases when running and increases when not moving/sleeping)
Changed
- Increased cocaine, morphine and heroin prices
- Decreased quantity of ammo of police
- Made hire employee quest a bit clearer
- Farmer's hat can now be crafted from hemp fabric
Fixed
- Fixed a bug when switching magazines
- Fixed eagle eye magazine maximum ammo being set to 8 instead of 30
- Fixed keybindings not getting saved & loaded
- Carton box can be picked up again when placed, items can also be taken out/ put in when placed
- Fixed cooking process not starting when pouring volumes into container before putting it onto the stove
