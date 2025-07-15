 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 July 2025 Build 19221569 Edited 15 July 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog 0.8.4

Added

- Added cocaine, morphine and heroin brick

- Added anti-personnel Landmine

- Added seed bag which can be crafted from hemp fabric

- Added stamina system (decreases when running and increases when not moving/sleeping)

Changed

- Increased cocaine, morphine and heroin prices

- Decreased quantity of ammo of police

- Made hire employee quest a bit clearer

- Farmer's hat can now be crafted from hemp fabric

Fixed

- Fixed a bug when switching magazines

- Fixed eagle eye magazine maximum ammo being set to 8 instead of 30

- Fixed keybindings not getting saved & loaded

- Carton box can be picked up again when placed, items can also be taken out/ put in when placed

- Fixed cooking process not starting when pouring volumes into container before putting it onto the stove

Changed files in this update

Depot 2861951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link