Changelog 0.8.4

Added

- Added cocaine, morphine and heroin brick

- Added anti-personnel Landmine

- Added seed bag which can be crafted from hemp fabric

- Added stamina system (decreases when running and increases when not moving/sleeping)

Changed

- Increased cocaine, morphine and heroin prices

- Decreased quantity of ammo of police

- Made hire employee quest a bit clearer

- Farmer's hat can now be crafted from hemp fabric

Fixed

- Fixed a bug when switching magazines

- Fixed eagle eye magazine maximum ammo being set to 8 instead of 30

- Fixed keybindings not getting saved & loaded

- Carton box can be picked up again when placed, items can also be taken out/ put in when placed

- Fixed cooking process not starting when pouring volumes into container before putting it onto the stove