16 July 2025 Build 19221490 Edited 16 July 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dedicated Server Release Now Live


Realmwalkers, our new Dedicated Servers are now live. To get started, download this update and create a new character or download one of your online characters to play. You can choose to play solo, join, or host a Friend.


Your online characters will continue to be hosted by Inflexion and will be available to download for up to a year. For more information about this update, please check out our last blog post here.


Release Highlights

  • Dedicated Servers - Use our new Dedicated Servers to host or join a friend! We have also partnered with GPortal for paid hosting.

  • Start Menu - The start menu has been re-organized to make it easier to create a new character and then choose how you want to play

  • Online Character Download - You can now download your online characters to be used offline directly from the Start Menu. 

  • Admin Panel - You can enable some of the debug tools and cheats our team finds helpful if you want to experiment with Nightingale. You can find more information about how to do this on our FAQs page here: https://playnightingale.com/faqs

  • Monikers! - You can now earn titles for your Realmwalkers that are displayed under your username.  Find the Moniker that represents who you are in Nightingale—from the classic Realmwalker and the accomplished Network Weaver to the whimsical Chuckaboo and the chaotic Rapscallion.

Nightingale Dedicated Servers – Powered by GPORTAL

Our upcoming Dedicated Server release gives you the flexibility to play Nightingale how you want, whether you prefer to host your own Realm or play with friends.

To make this possible, we’ve partnered with GPORTAL to provide  easy-to-use servers around the globe. With GPORTAL, setting up and managing your own server is quick and seamless so you can focus on exploring, building, and surviving in the Fae wilds.

