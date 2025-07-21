 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19221447 Edited 21 July 2025 – 19:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GENERAL

  • Various crash fixes.

  • Streaming performance improvements.

  • Translation updates.



Thank you for your continued feedback and support with Days Gone!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Days Gone : Multi Region Depot 1259421
Windows 64-bit Days Gone : Japan Region Depot 1259422
