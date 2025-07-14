* Fixed a bug causing some skills to incorrectly utilize spell power due to recent changes.
* Corrected a typo in character creation stat bonuses for Felarii in Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese.
* Updated the color of the "Guard Break" skill icon.
* Adjusted resistances for Armored Bears.
* Resolved a bug causing pets to stop attacking after 1-2 hits.
* Fixed an issue affecting item dragging.
Ancient Kingdoms Hotfix v0.7.2.1
Update notes via Steam Community
