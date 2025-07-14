 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19221370 Edited 14 July 2025 – 20:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed a bug causing some skills to incorrectly utilize spell power due to recent changes.
* Corrected a typo in character creation stat bonuses for Felarii in Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese.
* Updated the color of the "Guard Break" skill icon.
* Adjusted resistances for Armored Bears.
* Resolved a bug causing pets to stop attacking after 1-2 hits.
* Fixed an issue affecting item dragging.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link