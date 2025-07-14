Meowllo!
As we're working on NPC and language updates, here is a quality of life update for youu~
💾 Crash Saves
When you crash, a crash save will be made the last time you changed zones. On restart, you will be asked if you'd like to use the crash save or decline. When declined, the crash save will delete itself
💬 Community Languages
We have started opening up Community Localization spots. In the past, Law4x has kindly already localized most of the game into Simplified Chinese
Along with other members, we'll be slowly rolling out options to play in French and Simplified Chinese
You can try these partial localizations by going to the settings menu
🪴 Added Peaceful Mode
Disables enemies from spawning entirely! This is available under Settings -> Tweaks, and is also a new option on the new game start screen
Note that you might be unable to complete certain quests/achievements with this on, but you'll still be able to complete most of the game and all of the main story content
📐 Building
Fixed an issue with Town Houses where going home from inside a town house would cause buildings placed elsewhere to sometimes disappear/unrender
Any buildings affected by this bug should now be visible again!
Fixed an issue where barns would unrender when at the edge of the screen
🐛 Other Fixes
Fixed the "Invisible Wall" collision right outside the main farm plot,
Tiles will now properly water themselves on rainy days, and shouldn't be unwatering themselves when leaving the mines
Fixed permanent buff descriptions showing "N/A" at max level, will now show the description for the buff at max level,
Fixed an issue where permanent buffs weren't able to be disabled, such as the Curse buff
Fixed an issue where it was possible to send items to yourself with the Snack Pack (not intended! sorry!)
✨ Other Community
New tutorials and wiki updates are rolling out. I've spent a bit of time last week working on updates so information will be more up-to-date and easier to find. This also includes some mini videos to showcase certain mechanics easily
The Wiki is open for anyone to edit. To contribute, just sign up for an account on the wiki and start editing!
We held a community vote on what feature you'd like us to work on next. Cooking UI (mass cook + view cookbook while cooking) won out against Tool Wheel, Builder Kit Blueprint Mode (copy+paste your designs), and Enhanced Map and Quest Tracking
To be apart of these future community decisions, join our Discord!
Discord
Thank you very much for enjoying Snacko so far! If you haven't yet, please consider leaving us a review.
We'll see you soon with more fixes and updates such as more relationship gained talking to NPCs and more!
Meow meow~
