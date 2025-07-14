 Skip to content
Major 14 July 2025 Build 19221344
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bazaar Folks!

We’re back with a fresh update for the Prologue version!
This patch strengthens the core systems, enhances visuals, and finally introduces one of the most anticipated features: Multiplayer mode! 🎮🌐

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Multiplayer Mode

You can now build your market with friends, make sales together, and complete tasks as a team!

💡 Graphics & Lighting Improvements

  • The in-game lighting system has been updated.

  • Ambient lighting is now more natural and warm.

  • Sunrises, sunsets, and the day-night cycle are more realistic than ever.

🌿 Environmental Enhancements

  • Natural elements on the map (trees, ground textures, shadows) are now more detailed.

  • The market area feels more atmospheric and vibrant.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some crashes occurring during game startup.

  • Resolved bugs that caused certain tasks to get stuck.

  • Visual glitches and UI inconsistencies have been addressed.

🎮 A smoother experience for new players and a much more fun market adventure with multiplayer support await you!

Thank you and happy selling! 💰🧺

