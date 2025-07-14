Hello Bazaar Folks!
We’re back with a fresh update for the Prologue version!
This patch strengthens the core systems, enhances visuals, and finally introduces one of the most anticipated features: Multiplayer mode! 🎮🌐
🧑🤝🧑 Multiplayer Mode
You can now build your market with friends, make sales together, and complete tasks as a team!
💡 Graphics & Lighting Improvements
The in-game lighting system has been updated.
Ambient lighting is now more natural and warm.
Sunrises, sunsets, and the day-night cycle are more realistic than ever.
🌿 Environmental Enhancements
Natural elements on the map (trees, ground textures, shadows) are now more detailed.
The market area feels more atmospheric and vibrant.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed some crashes occurring during game startup.
Resolved bugs that caused certain tasks to get stuck.
Visual glitches and UI inconsistencies have been addressed.
🎮 A smoother experience for new players and a much more fun market adventure with multiplayer support await you!
Thank you and happy selling! 💰🧺
