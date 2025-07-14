Hey Aurafarmers!

We're incredibly proud to announce that over 2000 players have have played a match in Brainrot Battle Royale! This is a huge accomplishment and we're super happy so many people are playing and enjoying the game.

For this update, we've got some cool changes:

- We're reducing the base lobby countdown from 180 seconds to 120 seconds. This should result in quicker matches during low player number times. This change may be adjusted however to support better server load balancing.

- We're increasing the spectator movement speed to make spectating easier

- The issue where players could die in spawn by jumping under the map is now fixed

- Fixed spawn island collision issues

Expected server downtime: 5 minutes