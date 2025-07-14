 Skip to content
14 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

You Are The Code is officially in Early Access!

Current features:

  • Over 100 levels!

  • You can make your own levels!

  • Over 25 mechanics!

I plan to add many more levels!

Get it now while its 15% off!

