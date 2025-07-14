 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19221023 Edited 14 July 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
- I Rehid The Rats And Made It Harder To Reduce The Chances Of People Finding Them All On Their First Playthrough And Getting Confused By The Secret Ending


- Removed Bonus Mushroom From Hunting Grounds
- Increased Mushroom Audio Proximity To Make Them Easier To Find
- Increased Gordy Audio Proximity When Riding The Bear
- Fixed Spelling Error??? In Sheriff Conv (IDK what happened there)
- Lowered The Chance Of Gordy Tripping And Falling
- Fixed Rat King Ending Not Ending Right Away

