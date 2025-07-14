- I Rehid The Rats And Made It Harder To Reduce The Chances Of People Finding Them All On Their First Playthrough And Getting Confused By The Secret Ending





- Removed Bonus Mushroom From Hunting Grounds

- Increased Mushroom Audio Proximity To Make Them Easier To Find

- Increased Gordy Audio Proximity When Riding The Bear

- Fixed Spelling Error??? In Sheriff Conv (IDK what happened there)

- Lowered The Chance Of Gordy Tripping And Falling

- Fixed Rat King Ending Not Ending Right Away