- I Rehid The Rats And Made It Harder To Reduce The Chances Of People Finding Them All On Their First Playthrough And Getting Confused By The Secret Ending
- Removed Bonus Mushroom From Hunting Grounds
- Increased Mushroom Audio Proximity To Make Them Easier To Find
- Increased Gordy Audio Proximity When Riding The Bear
- Fixed Spelling Error??? In Sheriff Conv (IDK what happened there)
- Lowered The Chance Of Gordy Tripping And Falling
- Fixed Rat King Ending Not Ending Right Away
