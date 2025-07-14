✈️ **General**

- reduced height of cabinets by 20% to reduce clipping when holding an insert

- tutorial arrows are now slightly dynamic and should mostly follow the last person to complete a tutorial task

- slightly reduced cart size

- disabled extra wall panel tutorial popup

- day 1 flight length increased from 3>5 minutes

- increased controller initialization time from 2s>5s

- this should prevent moving player before loading is finished

- added some extra logic on ragdoll recovery to help with passengers (and players) standing up when there is no space to do so

❗**Visual**

- added clouds to main menu

- moved stamps on loading screen for text clarity

- changed wall pane highlight to outline to make it easier to read when lit up

- updated some tutorial wording

- bathroom icon less gray

- loading screen should now render on top of everything

⚖️ **Balance**

- "Other FA" request changed from t2->t3

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a visual bug where heads clipped in the bathroom ( reduced capsule height from 95->70)

- reduced height of the cabinet icon decal so it doesnt overlap when hovering over it

- fixed a bug where the bathroom was the wrong size on the 112 plane

- fixed a bug that caused the day 1 flight to give you a cart out violation even if you didnt move it

- fixed overlapping audio bug on day 1

- fixed a bug where tutorial was missing (hold) indicators

- fixed a bug where some tutorial popups would stay on screen when they should have disappeared

- fixed a bug where the end flight screen calendar button took you to the main menu instead of the calendar

- fixed a bug where you could shove the flight deck door

- fixed a bug where you could grab the cart while sitting down and it would disappear

-