✈️ **General**
- reduced height of cabinets by 20% to reduce clipping when holding an insert
- tutorial arrows are now slightly dynamic and should mostly follow the last person to complete a tutorial task
- slightly reduced cart size
- disabled extra wall panel tutorial popup
- day 1 flight length increased from 3>5 minutes
- increased controller initialization time from 2s>5s
- this should prevent moving player before loading is finished
- added some extra logic on ragdoll recovery to help with passengers (and players) standing up when there is no space to do so
❗**Visual**
- added clouds to main menu
- moved stamps on loading screen for text clarity
- changed wall pane highlight to outline to make it easier to read when lit up
- updated some tutorial wording
- bathroom icon less gray
- loading screen should now render on top of everything
⚖️ **Balance**
- "Other FA" request changed from t2->t3
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a visual bug where heads clipped in the bathroom ( reduced capsule height from 95->70)
- reduced height of the cabinet icon decal so it doesnt overlap when hovering over it
- fixed a bug where the bathroom was the wrong size on the 112 plane
- fixed a bug that caused the day 1 flight to give you a cart out violation even if you didnt move it
- fixed overlapping audio bug on day 1
- fixed a bug where tutorial was missing (hold) indicators
- fixed a bug where some tutorial popups would stay on screen when they should have disappeared
- fixed a bug where the end flight screen calendar button took you to the main menu instead of the calendar
- fixed a bug where you could shove the flight deck door
- fixed a bug where you could grab the cart while sitting down and it would disappear
