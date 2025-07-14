 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19220952 Edited 14 July 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📦 Release Notes 0.4

✅ Bug Fixes

  • Floating trees have been grounded — no more unintended levitation.

  • Characters no longer float above the ground.

  • Bottom UI buttons no longer select multiple units at once.

🛠️ Improvements

  • Upgrade cost reduced for better game balance.

  • Resource progression bar added to show gathering progress.

  • Distant objects no longer turn black — improved visual consistency.

🎨 UI / UX Updates

  • Action buttons now show unit status:

    • Idle – character is doing nothing

    • Interacting – character is busy

    • Selected – currently selected unit/button

Changed files in this update

Depot 3856931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link