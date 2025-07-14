📦 Release Notes 0.4
✅ Bug Fixes
Floating trees have been grounded — no more unintended levitation.
Characters no longer float above the ground.
Bottom UI buttons no longer select multiple units at once.
🛠️ Improvements
Upgrade cost reduced for better game balance.
Resource progression bar added to show gathering progress.
Distant objects no longer turn black — improved visual consistency.
🎨 UI / UX Updates
Action buttons now show unit status:
Idle – character is doing nothing
Interacting – character is busy
Selected – currently selected unit/button
Changed files in this update