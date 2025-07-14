The third automation planet for Starground is here! Opis is a new gas giant planet that players can exploit for new resources and technologies. Expand out your initial platform, collect asteroids, and deal with the dangers of powerful thunderstorms. With a new automation planet comes a whole host of new buildings, and blueprints!



This update also comes along with the release of the official soundtrack for Starground! Buying the OST is a way to directly support us and make development of Starground more sustainable.

Whats New

OST Launch





The official soundtrack for Starground is finally here! This OST, created by Ben Pittman, starts out with 47 tracks as seen in-game. These span from the calm and lo-fi vibes of automation zones, to the intense and grungy tracks from dungeons. This OST will be continually updated as new tracks are created and put into the game. A bundle with the OST and main game will be ready to go soon!

Buying the OST is entirely optional, and serves as a way to support more development of Starground. We hope you all enjoy it!

Opis

Opis is now the third automation planet in Starground. Being a gas giant, there's no physical surface to build on. Instead, players start on a floating platform that they can extend by building more in the Crafter. Opis offers new base materials like gold and hydrogen. It's important to be weary of the environmental hazards on Opis however. Lightning tends to strike often here, so building surge protectors to absorb those zaps will prevent your power networks from shutting down.

New Technology

0.14 includes a whole new host of new content! Buildings include:

Asteroid Collector

Atmosphere Collector

Surge Protector

Wind Turbine

Big Frog Battery

V3 Conveyor, Splitter, and Underground Conveyor

There's also brand new items and researches to unlock on Opis as well!

Blueprints

Blueprints are finally here in Starground! This feature lets you copy buildings in a selectable area to be placed down later in any save. The ability to create new blueprints is unlocked on Opis, but you can access and place existing ones anytime in the blueprint menu (G on keyboard).

Blueprints can be saved, which ensures they stay around even when you close out of the game. Blueprints can also be imported/exported as text, in order to make sharing blueprints with others extremely easy.



QOL Improvements

It was always a bit tricky to see what items did what, and what ingredients buildings required, etc. In 0.14, all building, item, and recipe icons now show a more detailed list when hovered over. Planets in the Starlauncher also have received the same treatment, now outlining much more information about them than before.

More QOL features, including quick grabbing items from buildings, and shift + left/right clicking buildings to copy and paste recipes will be coming very soon!

Thats all for this update, with some left out features coming very soon. Be on the lookout for upcoming announcements on Steam, and for our 0.15 plans!

If you run into any problems, please report them on the Steam forums, or over on Discord. Enjoy!

Changelog

Additions

Added a new automation planet called Opis

Added lightning that will strike electrical buildings without proper shielding

Added a recipe to craft land tiles with stone

Added track Radio Waves to Opis

Added track Floating Memories to Opis

Added track Waiting Room to the space hub

Added track Arid Heat to Tephra

Added track Sea Foam to the main menu

Added hydrogen bombs

Added asteroid collectors

Added track Mist of Memories to Opis

Added track Lost City to Tyria

Added blueprints

Added the blueprint menu (can be accessed with G by default)

Added creative generators (only accessible through the create command)

Added the Explosion Griefing world option that disables explosions from breaking buildings and terrain (can also be included as a tag in dedicated servers)

Added environmental modifiers to each building that change solar/wind efficiency

Added wind turbines

Added atmosphere collectors

Added gold ore

Added gold ingots

Added voltrum ingots (gold and copper alloy)

Added voltrum wires

Added lenses

Added microprocessors

Added a building category for farming & husbandry

Added the item info popup to research requirements

Added an info panel to recipes

Added more info to regions in the starlauncher

Added a dungeon room icon for challenge rooms

Added a dungeon room icon for chest rooms

Added a dungeon room icon for puzzle rooms

Added a startup mod error menu that shows reasons for why mods did not load

Added the big frog battery

Added a discord button to the main menu and the pause menu

Added Opis to the main menu

Added a new tier to the tiered mover speed research

Added a tiered research for pressure pump limits

Added the ability to run dedicated servers with environment variables

Changes

Made it so research buttons now wrap their text in the research menu

Decreased the cost of land tiles in Burgundy the snail's shop

Changed the default zoom level to be more zoomed out

Made it so the research command will now actually complete and process all researches without needing to start each one manually

Made it so only files ending with .zip will try to be loaded as a mod

Updated track Dark Side Of The Moon with a new mix

Changed building menu ingredients to use a horizontal format

Improved the appearance of focus boxes on UI to prevent them from getting cut off or extending past buttons

Removed some old unused assets, decreasing the game's filesize

Increased the size of the building menu

Made it so batteries now show how much they store in the build menu

Made it so the starlauncher will shake and zoom in the camera a little bit when shooting

Updated all translations

Changed the old Bygone Timber track (tree of wisdom) to a remastered version

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the show completed button would permanently hide completed research

Fixed a minor issue where item slots would still be changing size after hovering and closing the inventory

Fixed a longstanding issue where item slots would not become refocused when an item is dropped into a new slot

Fixed a crash when trying to place a land tile on top of a building that does not have a valid building entry

Fixed an issue where the highlighted button in the build menu was not saved properly after closing the menu

Fixed an issue where clicking the mod button while already in the menu would duplicate your mods

Fixed multiple issues with dungeon rooms not displaying the proper kind of room icon

Fixed an issue where items with effects would not be treated as food

Fixed an issue where servers did not default to loading world.dat in the working directory

Fixed an issue where tesla coils will show their lightning zaps when a network is created without any power generation

Fixed multiple issues where breaking buildings that are target by movers or bees could crash the game

Fixed an issue where troughts would not be fully filled with movers

Fixed an issue where spore could start laughing as he died, softlocking players in the dungeon

Fixed an issue where a player exiting in a game through Steam would cause everyone else to also exit

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes spawn in invisible through Steam multiplayer

Fixed an issue where players connecting to a Steam game would sometimes not have their player spawn in, and instead stay stuck in a top-view camera

Fixed an issue where movers would not properly cache a new building after one is broken

Fixed an issue where the research command wouldn't go past level 1 on tiered researches

Fixed an issue where underground conveyor indicators would stay visible when canceling a building placement

(Probably) fixed an issue where buildings could cause crashes accessing a tilemap data layer on Tyria

Modding

Added the Hidden tag to buildings and research, that allows a secret building to exist without being placeable, or a research to exist without it showing up or being selectable in the research menu

Added the StarlauncherButton tag to regions, allowing modded regions to be placed inside of the starlauncher UI

Added multiple new functions to ModAPI, including blueprint encoding/decoding, and generating info panels for different types of things

Optimizations

Optimized the performance of nuclear and hydrogen bomb explosions

Optimized performance of movers

Completely rebuilt the entire Steam networking system to improve stability and keep things inline with the ENet multiplayer behavior

