Major 14 July 2025 Build 19220881 Edited 14 July 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The third automation planet for Starground is here! Opis is a new gas giant planet that players can exploit for new resources and technologies. Expand out your initial platform, collect asteroids, and deal with the dangers of powerful thunderstorms. With a new automation planet comes a whole host of new buildings, and blueprints!

This update also comes along with the release of the official soundtrack for Starground! Buying the OST is a way to directly support us and make development of Starground more sustainable.

Whats New

OST Launch


The official soundtrack for Starground is finally here! This OST, created by Ben Pittman, starts out with 47 tracks as seen in-game. These span from the calm and lo-fi vibes of automation zones, to the intense and grungy tracks from dungeons. This OST will be continually updated as new tracks are created and put into the game. A bundle with the OST and main game will be ready to go soon!

Buying the OST is entirely optional, and serves as a way to support more development of Starground. We hope you all enjoy it!

Opis

Opis is now the third automation planet in Starground. Being a gas giant, there's no physical surface to build on. Instead, players start on a floating platform that they can extend by building more in the Crafter. Opis offers new base materials like gold and hydrogen. It's important to be weary of the environmental hazards on Opis however. Lightning tends to strike often here, so building surge protectors to absorb those zaps will prevent your power networks from shutting down.

New Technology

0.14 includes a whole new host of new content! Buildings include:

  • Asteroid Collector

  • Atmosphere Collector

  • Surge Protector

  • Wind Turbine

  • Big Frog Battery

  • V3 Conveyor, Splitter, and Underground Conveyor

There's also brand new items and researches to unlock on Opis as well!

Blueprints

Blueprints are finally here in Starground! This feature lets you copy buildings in a selectable area to be placed down later in any save. The ability to create new blueprints is unlocked on Opis, but you can access and place existing ones anytime in the blueprint menu (G on keyboard).

Blueprints can be saved, which ensures they stay around even when you close out of the game. Blueprints can also be imported/exported as text, in order to make sharing blueprints with others extremely easy.

QOL Improvements

It was always a bit tricky to see what items did what, and what ingredients buildings required, etc. In 0.14, all building, item, and recipe icons now show a more detailed list when hovered over. Planets in the Starlauncher also have received the same treatment, now outlining much more information about them than before.

More QOL features, including quick grabbing items from buildings, and shift + left/right clicking buildings to copy and paste recipes will be coming very soon!

Thats all for this update, with some left out features coming very soon. Be on the lookout for upcoming announcements on Steam, and for our 0.15 plans!

If you run into any problems, please report them on the Steam forums, or over on Discord. Enjoy!

Follow Along

Want to follow the development of Starground more closely? Please consider joining the official Discord, or tuning into regular devstreams held over on Twitch.


Changelog

Additions

  • Added a new automation planet called Opis

  • Added lightning that will strike electrical buildings without proper shielding

  • Added a recipe to craft land tiles with stone

  • Added track Radio Waves to Opis

  • Added track Floating Memories to Opis

  • Added track Waiting Room to the space hub

  • Added track Arid Heat to Tephra

  • Added track Sea Foam to the main menu

  • Added hydrogen bombs

  • Added asteroid collectors

  • Added track Mist of Memories to Opis

  • Added track Lost City to Tyria

  • Added blueprints

  • Added the blueprint menu (can be accessed with G by default)

  • Added creative generators (only accessible through the create command)

  • Added the Explosion Griefing world option that disables explosions from breaking buildings and terrain (can also be included as a tag in dedicated servers)

  • Added environmental modifiers to each building that change solar/wind efficiency

  • Added wind turbines

  • Added atmosphere collectors

  • Added gold ore

  • Added gold ingots

  • Added voltrum ingots (gold and copper alloy)

  • Added voltrum wires

  • Added lenses

  • Added microprocessors

  • Added a building category for farming & husbandry

  • Added the item info popup to research requirements

  • Added an info panel to recipes

  • Added more info to regions in the starlauncher

  • Added a dungeon room icon for challenge rooms

  • Added a dungeon room icon for chest rooms

  • Added a dungeon room icon for puzzle rooms

  • Added a startup mod error menu that shows reasons for why mods did not load

  • Added the big frog battery

  • Added a discord button to the main menu and the pause menu

  • Added Opis to the main menu

  • Added a new tier to the tiered mover speed research

  • Added a tiered research for pressure pump limits

  • Added the ability to run dedicated servers with environment variables

Changes

  • Made it so research buttons now wrap their text in the research menu

  • Decreased the cost of land tiles in Burgundy the snail's shop

  • Changed the default zoom level to be more zoomed out

  • Made it so the research command will now actually complete and process all researches without needing to start each one manually

  • Made it so only files ending with .zip will try to be loaded as a mod

  • Updated track Dark Side Of The Moon with a new mix

  • Changed building menu ingredients to use a horizontal format

  • Improved the appearance of focus boxes on UI to prevent them from getting cut off or extending past buttons

  • Removed some old unused assets, decreasing the game's filesize

  • Increased the size of the building menu

  • Made it so batteries now show how much they store in the build menu

  • Made it so the starlauncher will shake and zoom in the camera a little bit when shooting

  • Updated all translations

  • Changed the old Bygone Timber track (tree of wisdom) to a remastered version

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the show completed button would permanently hide completed research

  • Fixed a minor issue where item slots would still be changing size after hovering and closing the inventory

  • Fixed a longstanding issue where item slots would not become refocused when an item is dropped into a new slot

  • Fixed a crash when trying to place a land tile on top of a building that does not have a valid building entry

  • Fixed an issue where the highlighted button in the build menu was not saved properly after closing the menu

  • Fixed an issue where clicking the mod button while already in the menu would duplicate your mods

  • Fixed multiple issues with dungeon rooms not displaying the proper kind of room icon

  • Fixed an issue where items with effects would not be treated as food

  • Fixed an issue where servers did not default to loading world.dat in the working directory

  • Fixed an issue where tesla coils will show their lightning zaps when a network is created without any power generation

  • Fixed multiple issues where breaking buildings that are target by movers or bees could crash the game

  • Fixed an issue where troughts would not be fully filled with movers

  • Fixed an issue where spore could start laughing as he died, softlocking players in the dungeon

  • Fixed an issue where a player exiting in a game through Steam would cause everyone else to also exit

  • Fixed an issue where players could sometimes spawn in invisible through Steam multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where players connecting to a Steam game would sometimes not have their player spawn in, and instead stay stuck in a top-view camera

  • Fixed an issue where movers would not properly cache a new building after one is broken

  • Fixed an issue where the research command wouldn't go past level 1 on tiered researches

  • Fixed an issue where underground conveyor indicators would stay visible when canceling a building placement

  • (Probably) fixed an issue where buildings could cause crashes accessing a tilemap data layer on Tyria

Modding

  • Added the Hidden tag to buildings and research, that allows a secret building to exist without being placeable, or a research to exist without it showing up or being selectable in the research menu

  • Added the StarlauncherButton tag to regions, allowing modded regions to be placed inside of the starlauncher UI

  • Added multiple new functions to ModAPI, including blueprint encoding/decoding, and generating info panels for different types of things

Optimizations

  • Optimized the performance of nuclear and hydrogen bomb explosions

  • Optimized performance of movers

  • Completely rebuilt the entire Steam networking system to improve stability and keep things inline with the ENet multiplayer behavior

Multiplayer Games Night?

Have you already got a group to play Starground online together?
Check out these other online multiplayer offerings from 2 Left Thumbs!

17.waves is a co-op tower defense, with Overcooked-like multitasking.
There's a free demo available now that you can play online!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2793381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2793383
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link