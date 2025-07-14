The third automation planet for Starground is here! Opis is a new gas giant planet that players can exploit for new resources and technologies. Expand out your initial platform, collect asteroids, and deal with the dangers of powerful thunderstorms. With a new automation planet comes a whole host of new buildings, and blueprints!
This update also comes along with the release of the official soundtrack for Starground! Buying the OST is a way to directly support us and make development of Starground more sustainable.
Whats New
OST Launch
The official soundtrack for Starground is finally here! This OST, created by Ben Pittman, starts out with 47 tracks as seen in-game. These span from the calm and lo-fi vibes of automation zones, to the intense and grungy tracks from dungeons. This OST will be continually updated as new tracks are created and put into the game. A bundle with the OST and main game will be ready to go soon!
Buying the OST is entirely optional, and serves as a way to support more development of Starground. We hope you all enjoy it!
Opis
Opis is now the third automation planet in Starground. Being a gas giant, there's no physical surface to build on. Instead, players start on a floating platform that they can extend by building more in the Crafter. Opis offers new base materials like gold and hydrogen. It's important to be weary of the environmental hazards on Opis however. Lightning tends to strike often here, so building surge protectors to absorb those zaps will prevent your power networks from shutting down.
New Technology
0.14 includes a whole new host of new content! Buildings include:
Asteroid Collector
Atmosphere Collector
Surge Protector
Wind Turbine
Big Frog Battery
V3 Conveyor, Splitter, and Underground Conveyor
There's also brand new items and researches to unlock on Opis as well!
Blueprints
Blueprints are finally here in Starground! This feature lets you copy buildings in a selectable area to be placed down later in any save. The ability to create new blueprints is unlocked on Opis, but you can access and place existing ones anytime in the blueprint menu (G on keyboard).
Blueprints can be saved, which ensures they stay around even when you close out of the game. Blueprints can also be imported/exported as text, in order to make sharing blueprints with others extremely easy.
QOL Improvements
It was always a bit tricky to see what items did what, and what ingredients buildings required, etc. In 0.14, all building, item, and recipe icons now show a more detailed list when hovered over. Planets in the Starlauncher also have received the same treatment, now outlining much more information about them than before.
More QOL features, including quick grabbing items from buildings, and shift + left/right clicking buildings to copy and paste recipes will be coming very soon!
Thats all for this update, with some left out features coming very soon. Be on the lookout for upcoming announcements on Steam, and for our 0.15 plans!
If you run into any problems, please report them on the Steam forums, or over on Discord. Enjoy!
Follow Along
Want to follow the development of Starground more closely? Please consider joining the official Discord, or tuning into regular devstreams held over on Twitch.
Changelog
Additions
Added a new automation planet called Opis
Added lightning that will strike electrical buildings without proper shielding
Added a recipe to craft land tiles with stone
Added track Radio Waves to Opis
Added track Floating Memories to Opis
Added track Waiting Room to the space hub
Added track Arid Heat to Tephra
Added track Sea Foam to the main menu
Added hydrogen bombs
Added asteroid collectors
Added track Mist of Memories to Opis
Added track Lost City to Tyria
Added blueprints
Added the blueprint menu (can be accessed with G by default)
Added creative generators (only accessible through the create command)
Added the Explosion Griefing world option that disables explosions from breaking buildings and terrain (can also be included as a tag in dedicated servers)
Added environmental modifiers to each building that change solar/wind efficiency
Added wind turbines
Added atmosphere collectors
Added gold ore
Added gold ingots
Added voltrum ingots (gold and copper alloy)
Added voltrum wires
Added lenses
Added microprocessors
Added a building category for farming & husbandry
Added the item info popup to research requirements
Added an info panel to recipes
Added more info to regions in the starlauncher
Added a dungeon room icon for challenge rooms
Added a dungeon room icon for chest rooms
Added a dungeon room icon for puzzle rooms
Added a startup mod error menu that shows reasons for why mods did not load
Added the big frog battery
Added a discord button to the main menu and the pause menu
Added Opis to the main menu
Added a new tier to the tiered mover speed research
Added a tiered research for pressure pump limits
Added the ability to run dedicated servers with environment variables
Changes
Made it so research buttons now wrap their text in the research menu
Decreased the cost of land tiles in Burgundy the snail's shop
Changed the default zoom level to be more zoomed out
Made it so the research command will now actually complete and process all researches without needing to start each one manually
Made it so only files ending with .zip will try to be loaded as a mod
Updated track Dark Side Of The Moon with a new mix
Changed building menu ingredients to use a horizontal format
Improved the appearance of focus boxes on UI to prevent them from getting cut off or extending past buttons
Removed some old unused assets, decreasing the game's filesize
Increased the size of the building menu
Made it so batteries now show how much they store in the build menu
Made it so the starlauncher will shake and zoom in the camera a little bit when shooting
Updated all translations
Changed the old Bygone Timber track (tree of wisdom) to a remastered version
Fixes
Fixed an issue where the show completed button would permanently hide completed research
Fixed a minor issue where item slots would still be changing size after hovering and closing the inventory
Fixed a longstanding issue where item slots would not become refocused when an item is dropped into a new slot
Fixed a crash when trying to place a land tile on top of a building that does not have a valid building entry
Fixed an issue where the highlighted button in the build menu was not saved properly after closing the menu
Fixed an issue where clicking the mod button while already in the menu would duplicate your mods
Fixed multiple issues with dungeon rooms not displaying the proper kind of room icon
Fixed an issue where items with effects would not be treated as food
Fixed an issue where servers did not default to loading world.dat in the working directory
Fixed an issue where tesla coils will show their lightning zaps when a network is created without any power generation
Fixed multiple issues where breaking buildings that are target by movers or bees could crash the game
Fixed an issue where troughts would not be fully filled with movers
Fixed an issue where spore could start laughing as he died, softlocking players in the dungeon
Fixed an issue where a player exiting in a game through Steam would cause everyone else to also exit
Fixed an issue where players could sometimes spawn in invisible through Steam multiplayer
Fixed an issue where players connecting to a Steam game would sometimes not have their player spawn in, and instead stay stuck in a top-view camera
Fixed an issue where movers would not properly cache a new building after one is broken
Fixed an issue where the research command wouldn't go past level 1 on tiered researches
Fixed an issue where underground conveyor indicators would stay visible when canceling a building placement
(Probably) fixed an issue where buildings could cause crashes accessing a tilemap data layer on Tyria
Modding
Added the Hidden tag to buildings and research, that allows a secret building to exist without being placeable, or a research to exist without it showing up or being selectable in the research menu
Added the StarlauncherButton tag to regions, allowing modded regions to be placed inside of the starlauncher UI
Added multiple new functions to ModAPI, including blueprint encoding/decoding, and generating info panels for different types of things
Optimizations
Optimized the performance of nuclear and hydrogen bomb explosions
Optimized performance of movers
Completely rebuilt the entire Steam networking system to improve stability and keep things inline with the ENet multiplayer behavior
Multiplayer Games Night?
Have you already got a group to play Starground online together?
Check out these other online multiplayer offerings from 2 Left Thumbs!
17.waves is a co-op tower defense, with Overcooked-like multitasking.
There's a free demo available now that you can play online!
Changed files in this update