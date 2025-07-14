In this update, I spent a lot of time setting up, optimizing content, making changes at the request of players and fixing bugs that were identified. There is still enough work on well-known problems, after settling and changing them, I am sure that my hands will untie and I will be able to add new content, locations, enemies, territories. This update is more technical and optimization, but the next addition of content. About a week, and I will load you with new quests, new nps and mercenaries, enemies and items. I note that I am in touch every day, I try to answer all the messages of the players and discuss problems or suggestions. Feel free to write, a convenient way is VK group or discord.

From time to time I upload short music videos for the game to YouTube, Rutub and VK video, creating such ones does not require a lot of time and effort, but it has already become clear that through music people learn about the game, and those who are already playing the game will learn the story, world, and characters. These songs are only about the game LIFE EFFECT, there is nothing superfluous and left, only the LE universe, I think you will be interested, listen, comment, leave suggestions on this topic, or applications about whom or what from the game you would like to hear in the song. Have a nice game, we'll see you on the news in about a week, maybe earlier.



https://rutube.ru/video/684f7f7505b7a0d5ee603c64f9df2ec7/

