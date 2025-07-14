Hello Everyone, happy storming of the Bastille day!



July 14, 1789 The people of Paris seized the Bastille, the royal prison and symbol of royal arbitrariness. This came after days of riots fueled by the economic crisis and the dismissal of Jacques Necker, Louis XVI's finance minister. The insurgents searched for gunpowder and ammunition. In front of the Bastille, after hours of tension and negotiations with the governor, the crowd stormed the fortress. The Bastille fell, a symbolic victory for the people of Paris. The fall of the Bastille marked the beginning of the French Revolution. This day became a symbol of the popular uprising against absolutism. A year later, on July 14, 1790, the Republic organized the Fête de la Fédération (Fédération Festival).



Developpement has been going strong on our end and with this, we present to you v0.15.2.4-RC, the King’s Trial update! In this build you will find ;

A taste of our trial system with the King’s trial (availble on the Jacobin route)

New attribute badges above selected units in the tactical combat view, featuring tooltips for easy understanding

Three new actions as well as three new attributes for each faction in tactical

Improvement of the tactical AI

Please let us know any thoughts you may have on those new and improved features. Feedbacks are greatly appreciated!

Sidenote, while old saves will still work with the new update, if you want full functionality, a new game is recommended.

Futhermore, we would like to thank everyone who took the time to report bugs. The team is grateful for your support! Reminder: if you are experiencing a bug, you can report it in-game by pressing the F1 key while in-game. Our Discord also has a dedicated bug channel for more in-depth, one-on-one support.

You can check out the patch notes for v0.15.2.4-RC2 below, as well as our updated list of known issues!

Patch Notes

Strategic

New features

The King’s Trial event now takes place in the National Convention, with a proper vote, new visuals, and new dialogue (Only available on the Jacobin route)

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused recruitment buttons to appear even if an army had reached it maximum capacity

Fixed a bug that caused the King to still be considered an enemy (and therefore attackable) after returning to the map

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused enemy armies to attack the same target twice during their turns

Fixed a bug that was allowing characters not present on the map to still participate in the National Convention

Tactical

New features

Added a special new Attribute and Action to each Faction, to help differentiate them from each other in playstyle

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused certain units’ walk animations to play strangely

Refinements

Improved enemy unit AI in combat so that they now take more non-Attack actions

Major polish update to many of the house models in tactical maps

Majorly re-vamped the Attribute and Action tooltips to use a unified and less cramped tooltip style

Repositioned the Undo button to better maximize available UI space

Global

New features

Added a new custom portrait for De Launay

Added a new custom portrait to represent the proletariat in dialogue

Bug fixes

Fixed a new bugs that were causing special glyphs (e.g. é) to break the fonts

List of Known Issues

Languages

At 1.0 launch, the game will include Chinese(Simplified) and Chinese(Traditional), Japanese and Korean, but these will not be present in Early Access.

Resolution

Ultrawide resolutions are not currently supported.

Dialogue

Some of the dialogue, in particular when buildings are constructed/demolished/upgraded or units are recruited, is very repetitive and unnecessary.

Dialogue UI panels may occasionally flicker at the beginning of some conversations when taking actions on the strategic map

There are several typos in the dialogue that will be addressed before launch.

Visuals

There are some cluttered text popups, particularly during combat sequences.

The army movement arrow can clip through units and gizmos.

Audio

Some sound effects remain to be added into the game, for example in the National Convention.

Interface

Various panels in the game are still undergoing interface polish. This includes:

All recruitment panels (Batallion, Colossus, and Officer)

Many of the smaller pop up panels

The save/load panel

Some panels, such as the negotiation panel in the clubs, need to be aligned better

There may also be small layout/formatting issues on various panels as well

Bugs

With the scope of the game, bugs are inevitable, and while the team is rapidly fixing bugs, several open notable bugs are: