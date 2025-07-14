 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19220618 Edited 14 July 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Unfinished Game Management Team™ decided to help the speedrunners out there with some backend autosplitter support!

Have fun finishing the game as fast as possible ;)

Changed files in this update

