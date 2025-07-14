Hello everyone. Today I have a major update for you all that I have been working on in the beta branch for a while now. For those on that branch, there is not much new to discuss, but I will compile everything here for those who have not been following the beta.

In short, 0.13 is mostly a refinement of existing mechanics, expanding technology and construction out to Tier 7 and FTL as end-game objectives; as well as new mechanics like Government Technical Integration and Terraforming.

New Technology

As you can see in the image, the tech tree has been vastly expanded, and Unity has also been given a similar facelift. Military Tech is now in its own tab, and it is much easier to find and specialize research according to your desires.

Most technologies also incur a small stability cost, which is offset by researching Unity Techs, so they are both necessary for a balanced and prosperous society. In addition, unity can unlock new powerful government reforms later in the game, as well as making your interactions with factions bear more fruit.

Tier 6 & 7

Technology tier 6 focuses on the implementation of Antimatter technology for energy production and military use. Tier 6 allows you to build Antimatter collectors, which almost exclusively can only be built in space, and create the vital resource Antimatter, which can supercharge your energy production.

Other tier 6 technology includes Exotic matter, and Matter Energy Covalence, both of which are energy intense technologies that will generally require massive amounts of Antimatter to work. These inventions culminate in the Warp Drive, a marvel of engineering allowing spaceships to travel anywhere in the Solar System instantly.

Space Stations

Space Stations can be built in "Stable Orbits" which can be found in many places around the Solar System. They have special high-value deposits, and act very much like Asteroid colonies, except that they can often harvest Antimatter from local Magnetic fields, or have other strange and novel projects. However, space stations are cramped living spaces, and cannot have high populations.

Government Technology

Government Reforms can now be integrated with some of the technologies you will research across your adventures. These can allow you to govern (& control) your population in new ways, and can also be useful for gaining more of the new resources (Robots, Neural Networks, and Genetic Material), which now have to be produced and consumed like Industrial Capacity.

Each Variant is slightly different than the archetype it represents.

Cybernetic Posthumanism

Cybernetics technology can be used to transcend your humanity in multiple ways, from neurological control chips to synthetic evolution. Embracing cybernetics will allow you to produce more robots, increasing your potential to automate your economy, and potentially evolving past the need for population altogether.

Cybureaucracy (Bureaucracy) - Cybernetic bureaucrats with an all-seeing eye and programmed with extreme hall-monitor tendencies.

Homo Algorithmicus (Technocracy) - Macrocomputers with advanced algorithms synergize with neurological implants to accurately predict consumer behavior.

Cybercorporation (Oligarchy) - Oligarchy of powerful robot-lords with cybernetic implants allowing extreme longevity and intellect; practically impossible to overthrow.

Cyborg Autarky (Partisan State)- Vanguard Party of Cybernetic Fanatics who rule with an iron fist.

Autoarchy (Autocracy) - Autocracy which takes utmost advantage of robotics to maintain control and obedience.

Cybernetic Consortium (Republic) - Republics which can wirelessly poll their citizens at any time using advanced neural interfaces. Definitely no ulterior motives!

Homo Superior

Genetic Engineering allows for humanity to set its own evolutionary course, and in this case, you can do so to further entrench your power or to unleash the abilities of your population. Embracing genetic engineering will allow you to construct a new humanity devoid of weakness, or allow you to precondition your people for subservience, to create a brave new world.

Techgene Oligarchy (Technocracy) - Technocracy of the genetically maximized; artificial supergeniuses created for the sole purpose of rulership.

Sequencing Bureau (Bureaucracy) - Gene counters that can use biological principles to pre-screen for dissidents and noncompliants.

Gene-Lordship (Oligarchy) - Feudal-Style oligarchy of superhumans who rule over normals with varying degrees of sadism.

Partisan Ethnocracy (Partisan State) - One-party and One-race, a system determined to expand the power of the genetically pure.

Clone Imperium (Autocracy) - Instead of traditional succession, the ruler has a large number of clones ready to take his place.

Genocracy (Monarchy) - Genetically modified super-families are able to keep their bloodlines pure through a mix of circular marriages and genetic engineering.

Ethnic Congress (Republic) - Republic which uses genetic screening in order to determine the validity of an election. May include secret gene-lords.

Virtual Society

Reality is inconvenient, and with exponential increase in digital and AI technology, it is also obsolete. Use advanced neural networks to create elaborate false realities and achieve a level of control thought impossible; every impulse and desire of your population can be made to order.

Techno-Absolutism (Bureaucracy) - Managerial Internet where absolutely everything has a DMV-style form to fill out.

Virtual Panopticon (Technocracy) - Surveillance Virtual society where everything is done online, and everything is being watched by automatic "compliance algorithms". -1000 social credits, non-compliant thought registered

Techno-Feudalism (Oligarchy) - Digital feudal society where you have to pay rent to both physical and digital landlords.

Propagandarchy (Partisan State) - Propaganda is inescapable in the metaverse- all will be required to spend 10 hours a day in state-mandated fun.

Surreal Patriarchy (Autocracy) - Virtual Society where the government has become so abstract and monolithic most people consider it effectively a law of nature.

Eternal Algorithm (Monarchy) - The Monarch is a widely beloved figure in this society, and everyone partakes in digital festivals honoring him every year! One wonders how he keeps his dashing looks after 150 years, but its probably not worth thinking about.

Cyber Democracy (Republic) - Reddit world. The worst government form of them all!

Future Tech

Once most of the tech tree is researched, you can access new technology tiers 6 and 7. As part of these tiers, Future Tech allows for a true fusion of technological innovation to create stable and well-rounded societies with great powers. While technically stronger than the previous three integrations, Future Tech is more general, fitting a more adaptive playstyle; however, it is so much later in the tech tree, so it cannot be rushed, unlike its predecessors.

Hobbean Leviathan (Bureaucracy) - Managerialism has transcened all boundaries, and now the state is indistinguishable from the society over which it governs.

Meritocracy (Technocracy) - All manner of hypercomplex mechanisms are employed to ensure only the best and brightest may rule.

Stellar Feudalism (Oligarchy) - A stable and efficient system of delegated powers, but consistent ideology, so much so that interplanetary distances are of no object.

Pseudo Hivemind (Partisan State) - Centuries of ideological conditioning have effectively eliminated all forms of unsanctioned thought, rendering individuality obsolete.

Star Empire (Autocracy) - An empire of such great luster that whole star systems can be encompassed inside it.

Transcendant Empire (Monarchy) - A system of lawful succession so fair and respected, it receives a great reverence from its subjects.

Minarchy (Republic) - A form of government so hands-off you might forget it is there, but society has moved past the need for micromanagement.



Global Market

The market has been expanded so you can now trade Resource Capacities with other Empires. This will impact the price of these commodities, but it is a useful tool to make some extra money, or to fill holes in your economy.

Missions

Missions are a new framework which allows you to complete gameplay tasks for rewards in a procedural and modifiable way. Currently, they are being used to represent Formables, Faction Missions, and Terraforming, but they have much more potential that will be expanded later.

Formables

Formable Nations will now show you progress towards the formation of the country (% of the population you control vs how much you need), but are otherwise unmodified.

Faction Missions

Factions will now offer you missions you can complete for Stability rewards. These are a nice way to gather momentum if you want to conquer lots of territory, but they can sometimes demand significant commitments in order to be accomplished.

Terraforming

Mars can now be terraformed in 3 stages once you command >50% of its population. This will show up as a Mission you can take in the Country Panel near Formables. This is a very expensive, but lucrative initiative which, once completed, will vastly increase Mars' population and economic potential. It also looks cool.

UI and UX

I have made a number of improvements to the shading and UI graphics to make the game look overall cleaner. Most UIs have been touched-up, and there should be an overall increase in user-friendliness and niceness. Projects now also have categories that can be used to organize them when building.

Saturn

The rest of Saturn's moons are now in the game, and Titan's oceans have also been added. These are still uncolonized for now, but the Titanians will be coming in the next update when I add functionality that will make them cool and unique.

Future Plans

What I am working on now is a Demo, and then the 0.14 Update, which will contain: