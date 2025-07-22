 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Legends of Asteria!

You asked, we listened. Here’s a new patch full of fixes based on your feedback : 

PERFORMANCES : 

  • Performance optimizations for loading times.

CARDS

  • The Corruption card (Professor) now has the Glimmer tag

  • The Targeted Strike (Catalina) can now target tiles without enemies

CAMERA

  • The camera won't auto-move anymore when activating a card

RELICS

  • Glimmer Core relic no longer causes infinite softlocks

  • Sticky Oil relic no longer makes the oil tiles cost way too much MP. They also only cost more MP for the enemies.

  • Fix the Brawns over Brains Professor upgrade doing the opposite of what it said

  • Killing an enemy with a tile effect now properly credits the unit that did the kill, which should fix numerous relics and achievements that rely on who killed whom.

  • Fixed the Glimmer Stitching relic

  • Fixed the Local Spices relic

  • Fixed the Swamp Parasite relic

  • Fixed the Blast Shield relic

  • Fixed the Stunning Trap relic

  • Fixed Blizzard relic

  • Fixed Elemental Bracelet relic

  • Fixed Elemental Resonance relic

  • Fixed Empowering Transmission relic

  • Fixed Fire Pendant relic

  • Improved the odds of Small Diamond relic triggering from 15% to 33%

  • Beast Claw can now only trigger 3 times per turn

  • Fixed Known Weakness relic

  • Survival Training relic no longer triggers when cancelling a move

  • Fixed Fire Shield upgrade for Emberwhiskers

  • Fixed most of the Ranger's upgrades not having an associated buff


MISC FIXES

  • Fixed a softlock that could happen when a Fletch defense was spawned (related to the Fletch Trap debuff)

  • Fixed numerous softlocks that would result from enemies that were just killed still being counted as living enemies for 1 second.

  • Fixed stuck tooltips on the screen when grabbing charms in the Charms Collector reward with a controller

  • The Tutorial panels can no longer appear outside of the screen

  • The Penetrate tag now properly works on Sword Throws

  • Fixed Spectral tagged attacks to properly go through walls and units

  • Fixed multi-target AOE cards not charging Mana Pylons

  • Fixed the Excaliburn achievement

  • Fixed the Hog Wild achievement

  • Fixed the Blade and Switch achievement

  • Fixed the Chain Reaction achievement

  • Fixed the Control Group achievement

  • Fixed the Hot Streak achievement

  • Fixed the King's Landing achievement

  • Fixed the Last Stand achievement

  • Fixed the Nailed to the Sword achievement

  • Fixed the Mercy Kill achievement

LOCALIZATION/TEXT

  • The Toolbox tooltip no longer states that it costs 1 MP to activate.

Please don't hesitate to give us your feedback on our Official Discord or right here on Steam, and let us know if you encounter any technical difficulties!

