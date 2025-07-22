Greetings, Legends of Asteria!

You asked, we listened. Here’s a new patch full of fixes based on your feedback :



PERFORMANCES :

CARDS

The Targeted Strike (Catalina) can now target tiles without enemies

The Corruption card (Professor) now has the Glimmer tag

CAMERA

RELICS

Glimmer Core relic no longer causes infinite softlocks

Sticky Oil relic no longer makes the oil tiles cost way too much MP. They also only cost more MP for the enemies.

Fix the Brawns over Brains Professor upgrade doing the opposite of what it said

Killing an enemy with a tile effect now properly credits the unit that did the kill, which should fix numerous relics and achievements that rely on who killed whom.

Fixed the Glimmer Stitching relic

Fixed the Local Spices relic

Fixed the Swamp Parasite relic

Fixed the Blast Shield relic

Fixed the Stunning Trap relic

Fixed Blizzard relic

Fixed Elemental Bracelet relic

Fixed Elemental Resonance relic

Fixed Empowering Transmission relic

Fixed Fire Pendant relic

Improved the odds of Small Diamond relic triggering from 15% to 33%

Beast Claw can now only trigger 3 times per turn

Fixed Known Weakness relic

Survival Training relic no longer triggers when cancelling a move

Fixed Fire Shield upgrade for Emberwhiskers