You asked, we listened. Here’s a new patch full of fixes based on your feedback :
PERFORMANCES :
Performance optimizations for loading times.
CARDS
The Corruption card (Professor) now has the Glimmer tag
The Targeted Strike (Catalina) can now target tiles without enemies
CAMERA
The camera won't auto-move anymore when activating a card
RELICS
Glimmer Core relic no longer causes infinite softlocks
Sticky Oil relic no longer makes the oil tiles cost way too much MP. They also only cost more MP for the enemies.
Fix the Brawns over Brains Professor upgrade doing the opposite of what it said
Killing an enemy with a tile effect now properly credits the unit that did the kill, which should fix numerous relics and achievements that rely on who killed whom.
Fixed the Glimmer Stitching relic
Fixed the Local Spices relic
Fixed the Swamp Parasite relic
Fixed the Blast Shield relic
Fixed the Stunning Trap relic
Fixed Blizzard relic
Fixed Elemental Bracelet relic
Fixed Elemental Resonance relic
Fixed Empowering Transmission relic
Fixed Fire Pendant relic
Improved the odds of Small Diamond relic triggering from 15% to 33%
Beast Claw can now only trigger 3 times per turn
Fixed Known Weakness relic
Survival Training relic no longer triggers when cancelling a move
Fixed Fire Shield upgrade for Emberwhiskers
Fixed most of the Ranger's upgrades not having an associated buff
MISC FIXES
Fixed a softlock that could happen when a Fletch defense was spawned (related to the Fletch Trap debuff)
Fixed numerous softlocks that would result from enemies that were just killed still being counted as living enemies for 1 second.
Fixed stuck tooltips on the screen when grabbing charms in the Charms Collector reward with a controller
The Tutorial panels can no longer appear outside of the screen
The Penetrate tag now properly works on Sword Throws
Fixed Spectral tagged attacks to properly go through walls and units
Fixed multi-target AOE cards not charging Mana Pylons
Fixed the Excaliburn achievement
Fixed the Hog Wild achievement
Fixed the Blade and Switch achievement
Fixed the Chain Reaction achievement
Fixed the Control Group achievement
Fixed the Hot Streak achievement
Fixed the King's Landing achievement
Fixed the Last Stand achievement
Fixed the Nailed to the Sword achievement
Fixed the Mercy Kill achievement
LOCALIZATION/TEXT
The Toolbox tooltip no longer states that it costs 1 MP to activate.
