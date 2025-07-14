Hello light bearers,

First of all, thanks to everyone who bought the game, played it and even took time to give me feedback.

I am updating it to the 1-0-1 version, with a bunch of quality of life improvements, many bug fixes and a small revamp on the Wisdom statistic: it now also impacts the dash cooldown by reducing it. I think it makes sense alongside other mechanics Wisdom has effect on, and more dashes is always something we love 😁

Changelist:

\[GAMEPLAY]

Various adjustments to the Curios fight, especially on the patterns and the unlock mechanic's clearness

Wisdom statistic now also reduces the dash cooldown

Fixed an issue with totems not working properly

Adjusted the global experience curve

Increased pickup range for all items

Fixed an issue where pickups wouldn't properly get picked up when player ends his dash close-by

Fixed an issue where MG1s, MG2s and MG3s wouldn't get affected by 5-HTs' zones

Fixed an issue where player could die during victory flow

Fixed an issue where trials' rewards would still appear in the main level

\[BALANCING]

Decreased Perfusion's duration

Decreased bleeding effect's damage

Increased Savior's area of effect and heal rate

Increased Ashwell's drop rate

\[UI]

Added a button to delete your saves (BE CAREFUL, ONCE DONE, IT'S FOREVER)

Added a New Upgrades indicator

Various fixes and visual adjustments to the enemies journal page

Various fixes and visual adjustments to the end game summary screen

\[LOCALIZATION]

Added missing lines

Thanks, and have a great time in Nelumbra!