We continue to focus our efforts on increased stability. We’re beginning to look closely at the difficulty curve throughout the experience. These changes should start to give players more resources at key moments. Additionally we are looking at toning down the lethality of Rifters on the first turn when they enter the fight.

Reviews have been incredibly helpful for our team, from crash reports to missing walls. Every bug you fight and take the time to share with us goes a super long way towards us fixing it in a timely manner. We're also focusing in on some quality of life changes that some of you have mentioned in your forum posts and reviews.



Out of Combat Saves are Coming

Reminder that we've especially heard you loud and clear on saves. Saving anywhere outside of combat is already in testing, and we'll have it out as soon as we can.



0.7.0.14 Changelog

Difficulty Adjustments

Reinforcements Nerfed: Enemies are now limited to 10AP when they spawn as part of a reinforcement wave

Improved Weapon Drops: Adding more weapon spawns, increase weapon variety in sewer hideout

Act Finale Tuning: Add loot spawns before final Act fights

Grenadier Tuning: These big brutes will now move first in the turn order, we noticed that early players felt they were disproportionately difficult to handle when burning Reflex actions before their grenades were tossed. This will give the Thorns a better idea of when to Scramble effectively.

Invincible Enemies: Enemies weren't taking damage when you initiated combat, now they do. This was accidentally created when we removed damage out of combat for Thorns.

System Stability

Crash Fixes: Fix several of the most frequently encountered crashes

Environment Art: Fixed a missing wall

