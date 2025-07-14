Bug Fixes:

- Fixed a bug where items in the shop room spawned too high above the ground

- Fixed a bug where, if the player used a gamepad, no Coyote time for jumps was given

- Fixed a bug in local multiplayer where, if player 1 held a button, it sometimes prevented the other players from using that same button

- Fixed a bug that caused walls to disappear during combat when another player left a completed room in local multiplayer

- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from pausing the game after dying while completing the previous level

Adjustments:

- Added intro text to Level 1

- Increased player base movement speed by 33.3%

- Improved player walking animations

- Reduced level 1 size from 5x5 to 3x3

- Reduced level 2 size from 7x7 to 5x5

- Reduced level 6 size from 9x9 to 7x7

- Reduced weapon drop chance from 1 in 2 to 1 in 3

- Reduced screen shaking when entering a boss fight

- Increased the rotation speed of the Stone Face mini-boss

- Increased the movement speed of the Giant Frog mini-boss

- Increased the movement speed of the Dark Wood Spirit mini-boss

- Increased the movement speed of the Cherry Blossom Spirit mini-boss

- Increased the movement speed of the Bat enemy