This update took longer than expected, but I'm very happy with the results. The game sounds so much more interesting with even just a couple new sound effects!
Added
Ascending notes that play while the ghost takes damage.
An ominous sound that builds up while the ghost is summoning.
Changed
Overhauled the summon progress bar. It now has 4 distinct sections that light up when complete.
Overhauled settings menu to look a lot nicer and not need tabs.
Ghost now rotates gradually when changing direction.
Ghost now rotates to face a hunter it grabbed.
Improved performance via an engine update.
Reduced the main theme's volume to not be comically loud.
Sped up some agonizingly slow tutorial text.
Lots of other technical improvements.
Changed files in this update