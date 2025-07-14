 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19220390 Edited 14 July 2025 – 22:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update took longer than expected, but I'm very happy with the results. The game sounds so much more interesting with even just a couple new sound effects!

Added

  • Ascending notes that play while the ghost takes damage.

  • An ominous sound that builds up while the ghost is summoning.

Changed

  • Overhauled the summon progress bar. It now has 4 distinct sections that light up when complete.

  • Overhauled settings menu to look a lot nicer and not need tabs.

  • Ghost now rotates gradually when changing direction.

  • Ghost now rotates to face a hunter it grabbed.

  • Improved performance via an engine update.

  • Reduced the main theme's volume to not be comically loud.

  • Sped up some agonizingly slow tutorial text.

  • Lots of other technical improvements.

