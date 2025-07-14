We've added a small but exciting new update to The Coffin of Sarah!
What's New:
2 New Characters Added:
The long-awaited Farmer has finally been added to the world.
A mysterious figure now lurks in the shadows… you'll have to find them yourself. They are always watching.
What's Coming Soon:
Dialogue with the Farmer to expand the story.
More hidden interactions — some tied to the lore, others just strange and unsettling.
A new puzzle to solve before Chapter 1 is fully complete.
Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to completing Chapter 1!
Patch 1.13.2025
