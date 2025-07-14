 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19220385 Edited 14 July 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've added a small but exciting new update to The Coffin of Sarah!

What's New:

2 New Characters Added:

The long-awaited Farmer has finally been added to the world.

A mysterious figure now lurks in the shadows… you'll have to find them yourself. They are always watching.

What's Coming Soon:

Dialogue with the Farmer to expand the story.

More hidden interactions — some tied to the lore, others just strange and unsettling.

A new puzzle to solve before Chapter 1 is fully complete.

Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to completing Chapter 1!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3820891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link