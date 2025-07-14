We've added a small but exciting new update to The Coffin of Sarah!



What's New:



2 New Characters Added:



The long-awaited Farmer has finally been added to the world.



A mysterious figure now lurks in the shadows… you'll have to find them yourself. They are always watching.



What's Coming Soon:



Dialogue with the Farmer to expand the story.



More hidden interactions — some tied to the lore, others just strange and unsettling.



A new puzzle to solve before Chapter 1 is fully complete.



Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to completing Chapter 1!