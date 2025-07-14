 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19220330
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


Adjustments:

  • Changed the background of the "Card Flipper" minigame;
  • Added a description on how to unlock each "Card Flipper" challenger;
  • Added a golden border effect to special rare cards;
  • Improved sorting of the "Weapons" category in the Loot Buyer shop;
  • Improved sorting of Weapons and Shields in the Equipment menu;


Balancing Adjustments:

  • Adjusted the stats of the following enemies:
  • - Frostdrake
  • - Cave Dragon
  • - Decayed Drake
  • - Decayed Wyvern
  • Adjusted the stats of the following items:
  • - Demonblood Blade
  • - Strike Amulet
  • - Armor of Thorns
  • - Crown of Thorns
  • - Legendary Sword (Crest);
  • Improved the enemy AI in the "Card Flipper" minigame;


Bugfixes:

  • Fixed Items not sorting properly on the Equipments menu

