Changelog
Adjustments:
- Changed the background of the "Card Flipper" minigame;
- Added a description on how to unlock each "Card Flipper" challenger;
- Added a golden border effect to special rare cards;
- Improved sorting of the "Weapons" category in the Loot Buyer shop;
- Improved sorting of Weapons and Shields in the Equipment menu;
Balancing Adjustments:
- Adjusted the stats of the following enemies:
- - Frostdrake
- - Cave Dragon
- - Decayed Drake
- - Decayed Wyvern
- Adjusted the stats of the following items:
- - Demonblood Blade
- - Strike Amulet
- - Armor of Thorns
- - Crown of Thorns
- - Legendary Sword (Crest);
- Improved the enemy AI in the "Card Flipper" minigame;
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Items not sorting properly on the Equipments menu
Changed files in this update