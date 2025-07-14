New Features:



- Added choice to restart from last checkpoint or retry stage in pause menu

- Using analog stick to slam is now optional and disabled by default



Fixes:



- Added missing spike tiles to Relegated Ruins I

- Prevented false collision detection on walls from removing the effect of the infinite walljumps gem

- Pause menu can no longer opened during death or respawn animations

- Camera now re-centers upon respawn

- Application title no longer contains (DEBUG) when running