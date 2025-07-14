New Features:
- Added choice to restart from last checkpoint or retry stage in pause menu
- Using analog stick to slam is now optional and disabled by default
Fixes:
- Added missing spike tiles to Relegated Ruins I
- Prevented false collision detection on walls from removing the effect of the infinite walljumps gem
- Pause menu can no longer opened during death or respawn animations
- Camera now re-centers upon respawn
- Application title no longer contains (DEBUG) when running
Patch 1.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2990842
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update