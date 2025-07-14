 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19220243 Edited 14 July 2025 – 19:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features:

- Added choice to restart from last checkpoint or retry stage in pause menu
- Using analog stick to slam is now optional and disabled by default

Fixes:

- Added missing spike tiles to Relegated Ruins I
- Prevented false collision detection on walls from removing the effect of the infinite walljumps gem
- Pause menu can no longer opened during death or respawn animations
- Camera now re-centers upon respawn
- Application title no longer contains (DEBUG) when running

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2990842
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link