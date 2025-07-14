An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED.
- Implemented Spanish-Latin America/Mexican Spanish language (as seen in newer versions of some Source games)
- Note that there's no FIREFIGHT RELOADED translation of this language yet. However, certain UI text will work with the language, as that has already been implemented.
- Implemented some community Source SDK bug fixes including:
- Fix memory leak from include macro in KeyValues::LoadFromBuffer() (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1278)
- Always lowercase filenames in CUtlFilenameSymbolTable to fix loading packed files on Linux (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1350)
- Fix for using the "correct" LCID for LatAm Spanish (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1348)
- Fixed the HUD abruptly disappearing when it tries to fade out (ValveSoftware/Source-1-Games #7183)
- Fixed !picker on entity outputs (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1361)
- Add r_nearz ConVar (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1340)
- Add func_detail_illusionary (renamed func_detail_nonsolid) (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1323)
- Fixed a bug where you were able to headshot Advisor Drones.
- Fixed a bug where Zombies can burn on fire when shot by the Shotgun's secondary fire.
- Reduced the number of enemies that spawn in dm_runoff.
- Fixed an oversight where you couldn't damage Striders with your Kick.
- Reduced all Combine Cauterizer types' health to 20.
- Fixed a bug regarding launching harpoons.
- Fixed a bug where the max health upgrade overrides the health value when reaching the upgrade limit.
- Lowered the amount of armor a HEV suit battery will give from 30 to 25.
- Big Healthkits and Big Batteries are now 3x the original Healthkit/Battery value.
- Big Healthkits will now give you 75 health
- Big Batteries will now give you 75 armor
- Fixed a memory related crash.
- Increased the health of the Weaponized Manhack from 25 to 75.
- Added the -altmenuoptions command line option, allowing you to access the old main menu panels from older versions of the menu.
- Removed the Legacy Options option from the main menu as it is no longer relevant due to the above change.
- Fixed a crash with save files.
- Added an option to suppress view punches.
- Moved accessibility options to a proper accessibility option portion.
- Added an option to change the view punch intensity.
- Added an option to disable the player damage flashes.
- Lowered the default viewpunch intensity from 20 to 3.
- Increased the default time between damage flashes from 1.0 to 1.5.
- The "Map has too many brushes" error will now pop up if the map exeeds over 16384 brushes instead of 8192
- Improved Human Grunt and Robot Grunt sentence behavior.
- Human and Robot Grunts will now taunt the player when the player is hurt or if the squad leader shoots the player.
- Made sentences for Combine and HECU not call the player "Freeman", as you don't play as Freeman in this mod.
- Custom player models will now automatically be added to global_actors.txt.
- Removed debug_playerbot_add_missing_actors to go along with the above change.
- Added spark trails to the Advisor's shield break effect.
- Added a health bar to the Advisor boss fight.
- Fixed an exploit where players can damage the Advisor early before the intro cutscene ends.
- The Advisor's death now turns off Bullettime if it's in use.
- Added a wait time between respawns.
- Removed unnessessary assets to lower file size.
- Fixed a bug where the "Killtacular" achievement could trigger if you only have 1 kill.
- Fixed white spots appearing in the AR2 texture.
