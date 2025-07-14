An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED.



Please report any suggestions and report any bugs or crashes



- Implemented Spanish-Latin America/Mexican Spanish language (as seen in newer versions of some Source games)

- Note that there's no FIREFIGHT RELOADED translation of this language yet. However, certain UI text will work with the language, as that has already been implemented.

- Implemented some community Source SDK bug fixes including:

- Fix memory leak from include macro in KeyValues::LoadFromBuffer() (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1278)

- Always lowercase filenames in CUtlFilenameSymbolTable to fix loading packed files on Linux (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1350)

- Fix for using the "correct" LCID for LatAm Spanish (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1348)

- Fixed the HUD abruptly disappearing when it tries to fade out (ValveSoftware/Source-1-Games #7183)

- Fixed !picker on entity outputs (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1361)

- Add r_nearz ConVar (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1340)

- Add func_detail_illusionary (renamed func_detail_nonsolid) (ValveSoftware/source-sdk-2013 #1323)

- Fixed a bug where you were able to headshot Advisor Drones.

- Fixed a bug where Zombies can burn on fire when shot by the Shotgun's secondary fire.

- Reduced the number of enemies that spawn in dm_runoff.

- Fixed an oversight where you couldn't damage Striders with your Kick.

- Reduced all Combine Cauterizer types' health to 20.

- Fixed a bug regarding launching harpoons.

- Fixed a bug where the max health upgrade overrides the health value when reaching the upgrade limit.

- Lowered the amount of armor a HEV suit battery will give from 30 to 25.

- Big Healthkits and Big Batteries are now 3x the original Healthkit/Battery value.

- Big Healthkits will now give you 75 health

- Big Batteries will now give you 75 armor

- Fixed a memory related crash.

- Increased the health of the Weaponized Manhack from 25 to 75.

- Added the -altmenuoptions command line option, allowing you to access the old main menu panels from older versions of the menu.

- Removed the Legacy Options option from the main menu as it is no longer relevant due to the above change.

- Fixed a crash with save files.

- Added an option to suppress view punches.

- Moved accessibility options to a proper accessibility option portion.

- Added an option to change the view punch intensity.

- Added an option to disable the player damage flashes.

- Lowered the default viewpunch intensity from 20 to 3.

- Increased the default time between damage flashes from 1.0 to 1.5.

- The "Map has too many brushes" error will now pop up if the map exeeds over 16384 brushes instead of 8192

- Improved Human Grunt and Robot Grunt sentence behavior.

- Human and Robot Grunts will now taunt the player when the player is hurt or if the squad leader shoots the player.

- Made sentences for Combine and HECU not call the player "Freeman", as you don't play as Freeman in this mod.

- Custom player models will now automatically be added to global_actors.txt.

- Removed debug_playerbot_add_missing_actors to go along with the above change.

- Added spark trails to the Advisor's shield break effect.

- Added a health bar to the Advisor boss fight.

- Fixed an exploit where players can damage the Advisor early before the intro cutscene ends.

- The Advisor's death now turns off Bullettime if it's in use.

- Added a wait time between respawns.

- Removed unnessessary assets to lower file size.

- Fixed a bug where the "Killtacular" achievement could trigger if you only have 1 kill.

- Fixed white spots appearing in the AR2 texture.



