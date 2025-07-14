- balanced free throws for elite shooters so its more difficult to shoot close to 100%
- fixed rounding bug with total rating calculation for players
- allowed sorting by morale
- season records now no longer require 23 gp min. Minimum will start low or at 0 until games are played then minimum will eventually stabilize at 23 games played
- potentially fixed bug causing crash when conference game is scheduled against yourself
free throw balance; bug fix; records work
