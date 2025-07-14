 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19220080 Edited 14 July 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • balanced free throws for elite shooters so its more difficult to shoot close to 100%
  • fixed rounding bug with total rating calculation for players
  • allowed sorting by morale
  • season records now no longer require 23 gp min. Minimum will start low or at 0 until games are played then minimum will eventually stabilize at 23 games played
  • potentially fixed bug causing crash when conference game is scheduled against yourself

