14 July 2025 Build 19220027 Edited 14 July 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added separate video setting sliders for anti-aliasing mode and quality (very useful as mode has a very large impact on performance and quality, and previously was only adjustable as a side-effect of the "quality" preset).
  • Fixed crash + some other issues with custom ports
  • Fixed a bug where GM UI would not hide properly when possessing a character
  • Fixed a bug where the mouse wouldn't show in the esc menu if in first/third person mode with the mouse hidden
  • Added confirm box on "return to main menu" and "quit" buttons when in-game

