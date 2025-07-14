- Added separate video setting sliders for anti-aliasing mode and quality (very useful as mode has a very large impact on performance and quality, and previously was only adjustable as a side-effect of the "quality" preset).
- Fixed crash + some other issues with custom ports
- Fixed a bug where GM UI would not hide properly when possessing a character
- Fixed a bug where the mouse wouldn't show in the esc menu if in first/third person mode with the mouse hidden
- Added confirm box on "return to main menu" and "quit" buttons when in-game
